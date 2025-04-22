Golden Opportunity for Barça, Ferran Torres Bids Farewell: Top Signing for €55 Million

Barça is going through a delicate financial situation, which forces the sports management, led by Deco, to plan each move with precision. With the aim of strengthening the squad without compromising economic stability, the priority is the incorporation of a "9" who can replace Lewandowski. The Polish player has no substitute, so Flick has requested a top-level backup for next season, targeting several renowned strikers.

Ferran Torres Won't Continue as Lewandowski's Backup

This season, Flick has used Ferran Torres to give Lewandowski a rest, but it's evident that the "7" is not a natural striker. His characteristics make him a great game-changer, but it's likely that Barça needs something more to compete with Europe's biggest clubs. In this regard, the Catalan club wants to take advantage of a great market opportunity that has appeared in recent hours.

| Europa Press

With 17 goals this season, Ferran Torres has caught the attention of several teams like Aston Villa, which could offer 50 million for his services. A scenario that Barça could take advantage of to cash in and go for a higher-level "9". Specifically, the favorite plays in Italy.

Top Signing for 55 "Kilos"

In the search for a new "9", Barça has shown interest in several standout forwards. Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak have been linked to the club, but recently the name of Dusan Vlahovic has gained strength. The 25-year-old Serbian forward from Juventus has seen his asking price reduced to 55 million euros, which represents an attractive opportunity for Barça.

Vlahovic has sparked the interest of several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United. However, Barça could get ahead in the bidding if they decide to go for his signing. The sale of Ferran Torres will be key.

Farewell to Ferran Torres?

The possible arrival of Vlahovic would imply a restructuring in the Catalan forward line. In this scenario, Ferran Torres could be transferred to facilitate the operation and relieve the team's wage bill. Although his departure would be a significant loss, it might be necessary to advance in the squad's renewal.

Deco and Hansi Flick face complex decisions in this summer market. The incorporation of an elite forward like Vlahovic could be key to keeping Barça competitive in all competitions. The future of Ferran Torres, therefore, is hanging in the air, depending on the club's priorities and possibilities in this transfer period.