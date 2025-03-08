Dani Olmo Trembles, Deadline Approaches: His Future at Barça Hangs by a Thread

Dani Olmo became Barça's major signing this past summer. After being one of Spain's standout players in the Euro Cup and having been raised in La Masia, the Catalan club paid 60 million euros to bring him back home. Additionally, his release clause was set at 500M, thus showing the importance he will have in Hansi Flick's new project.

Dani Olmo started the season like a rocket, quickly integrating into Flick's scheme. His goal-scoring performance in the first matches was very high, but physical problems and the mess with his registration have hindered his progress. Barça's '20' has only played, so far, 24 matches.

| Europa Press

In total, he has accumulated 1,215 minutes played, having scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists. Without a doubt, Dani Olmo is poised to be a very important pillar for Barça when he achieves the consistency he so desperately needs. However, in just over a month, his adventure in the City of Counts could come to an end.

What Happens Now with Dani Olmo?

At the beginning of the season, Barça had many problems registering Dani Olmo. Let's remember that he could only be registered thanks to Christensen's injury. However, the mess didn't end there, as Javier Tebas even filed a complaint against the Catalan club to prevent the '20' from continuing to play starting in January.

With the start of the new year, Barça's saga with Dani Olmo definitively exploded. LaLiga, the organization led by Javier Tebas, issued a statement asserting that the FC Barcelona had not managed to change its economic situation. Faced with such a scenario, Tebas assured that Dani Olmo could not continue playing, but fortunately for the Catalan club, the CSD granted the provisional measure.

A provisional measure that allowed Dani Olmo to continue playing, but it is coming to an end. We will soon know the final outcome of this saga.

April 8 Decides Dani Olmo's Future

Next April 8 marks the maximum deadline to know the CSD's resolution. Dani Olmo and Pau Victor were temporarily registered in LaLiga, pending the resolution of Barça's appeal. The entity presided over by Laporta argues that the documentation to register the players was sent in the required time and manner.

Meanwhile, LaLiga argues that the documentation was sent on January 3, with the deadline having expired three days earlier. In the event that Dani Olmo is left without a license, Barça would resort to ordinary justice to request a new urgent provisional measure. This measure would be requested so that he could continue playing until the end of the season.

| Europa Press

The measure would be based on the fact that the club sent the documentation for the registration of the footballers in the correct time and manner. The litigation between the parties lies in the fact that the necessary documentation for the registration did not arrive on time. Once the next summer transfer market opens, this situation will be automatically solved since the culé accounts will already include the footballer's salary with his salary cap.