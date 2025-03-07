Bombshell! Barça Rules Out Jonathan Tah: 'There Are 2 Strong Reasons'

Jonathan Tah has become one of the best center-backs in the Bundesliga thanks to his physical prowess and tactical intelligence. The defender has been wearing Bayer Leverkusen's jersey for 10 years and has received several offers throughout this time. Even so, he has remained true to his principles and has wanted to stay with his current team, where he is the captain.

However, nothing in life is eternal, and Jonathan Tah's contract expires this very summer. In this regard, everything pointed to him signing for Barça: Deco has had quite a few approaches, and initially, the conversations have been positive. However, to everyone's surprise, his arrival has been derailed for two significant reasons that have caused this to happen.

| Europa Press

Jonathan Tah Moves Away from Barça

Jonathan Tah is a reliable center-back, robust, and with the necessary experience to guide the young players. He is a defender that any team would want to have in their ranks because, in addition to providing security, he is a natural leader. In fact, Barça was very interested in him, not only because he was arriving at no cost but also because of these characteristics.

Barça is gradually recovering from its financial problems, and the reality is that those in the City of Barcelona are already starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The renewals of many of the young talents in the squad demonstrate that financial Fair Play has improved. But, interestingly, one of the two reasons that have frustrated Jonathan Tah's signing has to do with this issue.

According to sources close to Barça and well-verified, the renewal of Ronald Araújo and the good level of Eric García have caused Jonathan Tah to no longer be necessary. Without space in the defense, the incorporation of Tah seems more like a whim than a necessity. These two reasons have led Deco, who already had the German center-back practically secured, to cancel everything.

Jonathan Tah Already Knows Barça's Decision

Jonathan Tah has a market value of 30M euros, but he will leave Bayer Leverkusen at no cost. Deco met with his agents a month ago to see if it was viable, and evidently, it was. The center-back sees Barça as a great option, but it won't be possible.

The only possibility for Jonathan Tah to sign for Barça is through Ronald Araújo's departure in the next market. Considering that the project is ambitious and that he has just renewed, it is unlikely that the Uruguayan will leave. Eric García, meanwhile, also seems unlikely to leave, as Flick values his versatility very positively.