Nico Williams, Athletic Club's winger, was in the 'pole' position to sign for Barça during this upcoming transfer market, but the culer club has definitively canceled his signing. At Barça they don't doubt Nico Williams's talent, but they do point out that his performance has dropped significantly and therefore raises doubts, especially in the disciplinary area. Barça wants and needs signings with immediate performance and Nico Williams has succumbed to the pressure, something that is not positively valued within the Catalan entity of Laporta.

Nico Williams was close to Barça and will be mentioned again, but 'e-Notícies' confirms that his signing will not be completed and that, consequently, Barça is already thinking about another new gem. Nico Williams has 4 goals and 6 assists in 2,100 minutes played with Athletic, but the data in LaLiga EA Sports are quite disappointing: his last goal was in September. Barça had Nico Williams under control, but has canceled the signing, partly because another great gem has emerged in Spanish football that, barring a surprise, will soon be culer.

Nico Williams will not be Barça's big signing during this upcoming transfer market, but, as is evident, the culer club will indeed make moves to incorporate new talents. In fact, Barça considers this upcoming transfer market to be "key" as Hansi Flick's team needs some pieces to fully become a great winning project. The target was Nico Williams, but Barça already cancels the Spanish player's signing and there are two obvious reasons: his poor performance and the emergence of another great Spanish gem.

Barça Calls and Cancels Nico Williams's Signing, Joan Laporta Has a New Market Target: "What a Signing..."

Nico Williams was one of the standout names of Euro 2024, but from Barça they assure that his signing, despite having been a priority, has been practically ruled out. All Roads Lead to the Same Destination: Barça wants to sign, but now doubts Nico Williams's performance, who has also suffered discomfort during the initial part of the season. What seemed urgent is now not so much: Nico Williams is no longer essential for a Hansi Flick who prioritizes strengthening other positions, like the '9'.

Barça listens and understands Hansi Flick, but Joan Laporta remains obsessed with the arrival of a new winger who, with his talent, will bring the new Camp Nou to its feet. In this regard, Barça cancels Nico Williams's signing and focuses on the new football gem: a 19-year-old winger, better and cheaper than Williams.

Confirmed, Nico Williams, Signing Canceled: A New Gem Arrives at Barça

Barça already confirms that Nico Williams's signing, which might have seemed a priority, has been canceled, at least temporarily. As we pointed out, the younger Williams's performance is poor and Barça fears that his 'best moment' may have already passed. It is, for all the mentioned reasons, that Barça already turns the page and focuses on a new talent: much cheaper and considerably better than Nico Williams.

Barça has several challenges during this upcoming summer transfer market, but from the culer entity they assure that everything must start by complying with LaLiga's 1:1 rule. Additionally, Barça assures that, to be able to sign players of Nico Williams's caliber, it is likely that some important sales must be completed first, but Laporta is already working on it.

Joan Laporta cancels Nico Williams's signing and focuses on the great emerging figure from Betis: Jesús Rodríguez, a 19-year-old Andalusian winger trained at Sevilla. Rodríguez debuted with Betis in October and Barça has been following him for months, as they consider he will be one of the great future stars in Spain. Barça cancels Nico Williams's signing with the aim of bidding for Rodríguez, who excelled this past weekend in Betis's victory against Real Sociedad.