Barça Is Leader of LaLiga EA Sports Again After Securing a 1-0 Victory Against Rayo Vallecano. Hansi Flick's team, eager to capitalize on their rivals' missteps, took to the Montjuïc field with a strong desire to prove they deserve to be the competition's leaders. That's exactly what happened: Lewandowski scored the first and only goal.

Despite the final victory, the match wasn't easy for the Catalans, which already started with some controversy after the unexpected benching of Jules Koundé. Rayo Vallecano stood their ground from the start with the intensity that characterizes Íñigo Pérez's team, and they were indeed close to surprising. Overall, the visitors created quite a bit of danger, while Barça, with more possession and control, was more effective.

| Europa Press

Pau Cubarsí, Once Again, Imperial

FC Barcelona Kept a Clean Sheet Again, Largely Thanks to Pau Cubarsí. The gem of La Masia, having just turned 18, once again delivered a high-level performance. He demonstrated again that he is capable of adopting the role of leader of the defense without issues: he is always alert to interceptions and is also very quick to make corrections.

Without a doubt, Pau Cubarsí is destined to mark an era at Barça, Joan Laporta knows this and tries to take care of every detail to make him feel valued. In this regard, just three weeks after reaching adulthood, Cubarsí renewed his contract until 2029 with a salary commensurate with what he deserves for his performance. And not only that, but the management is also willing to listen to his requests.

Pau Cubarsí Requests a Signing from Rayo Vallecano

Íñigo Pérez's team put up a fight and Pau Cubarsí was impressed by the performance of Andrei Ratiu. The visitors' full-back demonstrated his physical prowess by charging down the right flank of Montjuïc and caught the attention of the Barça center-back. Cubarsí, having seen what he saw, would be delighted to have his help, and it wouldn't be unreasonable for it to happen.

As SPORT reports, Andrei Ratiu has been on Barça's radar for several months, as they seek a full-back to give Koundé a rest. It's true that Héctor Fort played today, but the reality is that he only did so because of the punishment received by the Frenchman: Hansi Flick doesn't count on him. And one of the candidates is Rayo's wing-back.

Andrei Ratiu is valued at only 7 million euros, but Rayo Vallecano won't let him go for less than 15. Deco and Barça's management have had him in their sights for some time, and after today's performance, anything can happen. Meanwhile, Pau Cubarsí was impressed.