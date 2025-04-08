The CSD Humiliates Javier Tebas by Telling the Truth About Dani Olmo: 'He Plays for His C...'

The Conflict Between Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga, and the Higher Sports Council (CSD) Over the Registration of Dani Olmo Is Far From Over. A few days ago, we learned about the latest episode in this long series with the public body's decision to keep the precautionary measure for Olmo and Pau Víctor, thus allowing them to play. However, just a few hours later, Tebas replied by sending the case to the courts in a desperate attempt to stop the CSD's decision, although without much success.

If nothing changes, and it seems unlikely that it will, Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor will be able to play without issues for FC Barcelona until the end of the current season. A decision that hasn't sat well with Javier Tebas, who believes that LaLiga's impartiality is being affected, as not everyone plays by the same rules. The conflict is tremendous, and the future is highly uncertain, as the details are not entirely clear and get lost in so much bureaucracy.

| Europa Press

However, in recent hours, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, the president of the CSD, perhaps tired of everything that has happened, has publicly faced the situation. He did so by talking with Josep Pedrerol, and the truth is he didn't hold back. He analyzed the case of Dani Olmo and, to top it off, he sentenced Javier Tebas with a statement that hasn't gone unnoticed.

The CSD Blames Javier Tebas for Dani Olmo Being Able to Play

Pedrerol asked Uribes if the entire Dani Olmo case boils down to a procedural defect, to which the CSD's top representative replied sincerely. "More than a procedural defect, I would say nullity of full right. If you don't do things correctly, following the established channels, in the established forms, because in law it is key, it is essential," he acknowledged.

A statement that led to the definitive jab at Javier Tebas: "If things had been done correctly, Dani Olmo wouldn't be playing." Thus, it seems evident that Tebas's and LaLiga's insistence on Dani Olmo not playing is well-founded. However, the CSD believes that the forms and procedures have not been correct and has given the order, "following strictly legal criteria," to allow Olmo to continue playing.

Javier Tebas Responds to Uribes

After the CSD president's statements came to light, Javier Tebas replied on his social media.

"The CSD president has publicly stated that the responsibility in the Dani Olmo case lies with LaLiga, for having raised the issue in a Monitoring Committee without competencies. In response to that statement, a simple question arises," Tebas began saying.

"Who then issued the new license for the players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. The CSD's own resolution fails to establish any issuance date, and in the absence of that, concludes that the previous licenses were never canceled." Undoubtedly, a matter that will still have a long tail.