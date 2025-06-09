Deco finds a team for Ter Stegen! Goodbye Barça, confirmed: 'He'll play for...'

Deco has a key task this summer: to ensure FC Barcelona's financial stability without reducing the squad's competitiveness. After years of economic crisis, the club once again has room to sign players normally. However, in order to do so, difficult decisions must be made.

The first major operation is practically closed: Barça has gone after Joan García, Espanyol's goalkeeper. Despite the historic rivalry between both clubs, Deco is convinced and will pay the €25 million ($25 million) requested by the Perico side. With his arrival, everything changes.

Joan García's signing puts Marc-André ter Stegen on the way out. The German, who has been the starter for almost a decade, will have to look for a new destination if he wants to keep playing regularly. Deco has made this clear to him, and after speaking with Flick, he has decided to dispense with his services.

Ter Stegen says goodbye to Barça

The last season of Ter Stegen at Barça has been complicated. He suffered a serious injury against Villarreal that forced him to undergo surgery and kept him off the field for several months. However, upon his return, far from resolving the goalkeeping dilemma, doubts only grew.

Ter Stegen no longer transmits the security of previous seasons. In addition, he is already 33 years old and is one of the highest-paid players in the squad. In the new Barça project, his departure would help free up the wage bill.

Deco knows this and that's why he has started to pull the strings. His idea is clear: he can't keep Joan García and Ter Stegen in the same locker room. Such direct competition, with two high-level goalkeepers, would only bring conflicts.

Deco finds a team for Ter Stegen

That's where AC Milan comes in. The Italian side needs a reliable goalkeeper and Deco has already sent the proposal to Ter Stegen's agents. At San Siro, they offer him a starting spot and an ambitious project.

Ter Stegen would prefer to stay in Barcelona: his wish would be for Joan García's signing to be canceled. But with the agreement between Barça and Espanyol almost closed, everything points to his farewell.

Ter Stegen's future is far from Camp Nou. Everything indicates that he will play for AC Milan. It will be the end of an era at Barça and the beginning of a new stage in the Barça goal with the arrival of Joan García, who promises to bring much joy.