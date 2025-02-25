Confirmed, He Sneaks Into Barça's List: Robert Lewandowski Will Have Competition

Robert Lewandowski's season at Barça has been spectacular and his goal-scoring figures support this. At 36 years old, the forward is in the best moment of his career, showing an effectiveness and commitment that surprise both the fans and the management. His performance has been key to keeping the team competitive in competitions.

Laporta has closely observed this performance and has made a decision that guarantees Lewandowski's continuity. In the coming weeks, the veteran will automatically renew for one more year after meeting the contractual goal of playing more than 60% of the matches. Additionally, the intention is to extend his contract until 2027, consolidating his role as Barça's offensive leader.

Competition in the Area for Robert Lewandowski

With Lewandowski's renewal, Barça makes it clear that they seek not only stability but also competition in the forward line. The management is exploring the arrival of another '9' to bring freshness and dynamism to the attack. Among the names considered were Luis Díaz, Jonathan David, Alexander Isak, and even Haaland, but recently Dusan Vlahovic has emerged.

Vlahovic has sparked interest due to his projection and goal-scoring ability on the international scene. His physical and technical profile makes him an ideal candidate to compete with Lewandowski. The possible incorporation of the Serbian forward from Juventus represents a reinforcement that could transform Barça's offensive dynamics.

Dusan Vlahovic, Alternative for Flick

Robert Lewandowski's statistics reflect his great quality on the field. His goals and leadership have been decisive in critical moments, allowing Barça to remain in the fight for important titles. His experience, combined with his consistent performance, makes him an essential piece for the team.

The market value of the forward remains high despite his age, which demonstrates his impact on the game. Laporta's bet is to ensure the squad's competitiveness through the renewal and incorporation of Dusan Vlahovic. Thus, Barça reinforces their ambition to maintain a high level in every competition.

The renewal of Robert Lewandowski and the possible arrival of Dusan Vlahovic signal a promising future for Barça. The management bets on the veteran's experience and the freshness offered by internal competition in the forward line. For Flick, it would be a blessing as it would allow him to rest the Pole more often or occasionally play with two '9s'.