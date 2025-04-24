Confirmed, Saudi Arabia Is Coming for 3 from Barça: 'Ronald Araújo Is the First'

Barça faces a crucial summer to balance its accounts and comply with Fair Play rules. Despite the efforts of Joan Laporta and his board, the club continues to have economic difficulties. To handle signings, renewals, and registrations, Laporta knows he must make a big sale, and Saudi Arabia may be the solution he has been seeking for so long.

Ronald Araújo, the Favorite to Say Goodbye to Barça

Barça needs to bring in a large amount of money this summer, and one of the most talked-about names is Ronald Araújo. The Uruguayan defender has been key in recent years, but his departure could represent more than 60 million euros for the club. His sale would be one of the most profitable operations, and for this reason, he is one of the main candidates to leave.

| Europa Press

Additionally, after Flick's arrival on the Barça bench, Ronald Araújo has lost his status as an undisputed starter, which could facilitate his departure. In such a scenario, Saudi Arabia's interest in the Uruguayan center-back from FC Barcelona emerges strongly. Al-Nassr wants to have his services and plans to make a big offer this summer, but he is not the only Barça star who will be tempted by Saudi millions.

Saudi Arabia Targets Several Barça Players

Saudi Arabia has set its sights on several key figures from Barça, and Ronald Araújo is the most prominent. Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's team, has shown interest in signing him. However, beyond Araújo, there are two other stars who will also receive proposals from Saudi Arabia this summer.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona, Europa Press

Al Hilal is very interested in Raphinha, while Al-Ittihad has its eyes on Frenkie de Jong. The Saudi teams have demonstrated their economic power and are willing to offer high figures to acquire Barça's pillars. This situation puts Laporta at a crossroads about who should remain at the club and who can be sacrificed for financial reasons.

The pressure on Laporta is great, and the decisions he makes this summer will set Barça's course. Despite efforts to retain its stars, the economic reality makes some departures inevitable. Ronald Araújo, Raphinha, and Frenkie de Jong are key names that could head to Saudi Arabia depending on the offers that reach the offices of the Catalan club.