Confirmed, Pep Guardiola is going all in: he'll pay 25M so he can say goodbye to Camp Nou

Pep Guardiola's figure continues to be fondly remembered at Camp Nou; the Santpedor coach left a great legacy. In 2009, he achieved a historic sextuple that no one has managed to match yet. However, Barcelona fans are once again feeling joy. With Hansi Flick as captain of the ship, good soccer and success have returned, and in his first season, he has achieved the domestic treble.

For next season, the main goal will be the Champions League, and for that, the German coach knows he will need to strengthen the squad with the best. Both Barça and Manchester City are fighting for the best signings, and this coming summer will be no exception. Hansi Flick has requested to strengthen the wings but also the goalkeeping position with a high-quality goalkeeper with great potential.

Joan García, Espanyol's goalkeeper, appears to be the chosen one, although Barça also has other alternatives on their list, such as Lucas Chevalier. The doubts of the Sallent goalkeeper regarding Barça disappear when Manchester City is mentioned. Pep Guardiola also wants him for his team, and City will do everything in their power to sign him.

Manchester City go all out to sign Joan García

The saga surrounding the Espanyol goalkeeper, Joan García, is more alive than ever; he has been the big revelation of La Liga and has attracted many offers. As of today, there are three main contenders for his services: besides Barça, Manchester City and Newcastle are in the race to sign him. The player is said to have met with his agent to analyze all the proposals received.

| Europa Press

Joan García isn't sure yet and wants to take a few days to evaluate all the offers with his family. When he's certain, he will make a final decision. Manchester City are strongly backing the Catalan goalkeeper, considering that their goalkeeper Ederson is close to moving to Saudi Arabia. The €25M clause wouldn't be any problem for the English side, who are ready to pay it quickly once they receive the goalkeeper's agreement.

The decision, next week

It's very likely that Joan García's future won't be drawn out for too long; a resolution is expected during the coming week. The Sallent goalkeeper wants to think it through carefully and wants to make the best decision for his immediate future. Meanwhile, Guardiola has given the green light for the goalkeeper's signing if Ederson's departure is finally confirmed.

At the Etihad, Joan García will be the undisputed starter in a team that's undergoing a full renewal. A battle is looming for the in-demand goalkeeper, who is desired by several teams. Pep Guardiola values his footwork, his reliability between the posts, and his competitive mentality; his youth makes him a goalkeeper with great potential.