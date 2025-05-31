Betrayal at Camp Nou: Szczesny is stunned by Barça's latest decision

The transfer market is approaching rapidly and Barça's goalkeeping position continues to generate constant rumors. Ter Stegen, despite being fully recovered, raises doubts among the club's sporting management leadership and his continuity could be at risk. Meanwhile, Iñaki Peña's case seems much clearer; Flick doesn't count on the Alicante native and his new destination could be Vigo.

This scenario would leave Szczesny as the only confirmed option for next season. Szczesny's contract renewal is expected to be made official in the coming days. The news hasn't been confirmed yet, but several media outlets in Poland take it for granted.

Szczesny, at 35 years old, is ready to face a new season and make things difficult for Hansi Flick, who won't have an easy decision to make. The Polish goalkeeper thought he would have to compete with the German Ter Stegen, but things have changed. It is not at all clear that Ter Stegen will stay at the club; meanwhile, the signing of Joan García or the Frenchman Lucas Chevalier is being considered.

Goalkeeping uncertainty

Barça's sporting management is seriously considering the possibility of bringing in a top-level goalkeeper this summer. Regardless of Szczesny's renewal, the club is committed to signing a young goalkeeper with proven quality for the future of the position. Joan García is highly regarded; his great season at Espanyol hasn't gone unnoticed.

However, this isn't the only possibility the technical staff is considering. Other goalkeepers with great potential, such as Lucas Chevalier from Lille or Bart Verbuggen from Brighton, are also on the list of possible signings. Barça believes that both Ter Stegen, at 33 years old with several serious injuries, and Szczesny, at 35, are in the final stages of their respective careers.

Top-level goalkeeper signing?

If, in the end, the sporting management together with coach Hansi Flick decide to sign a quality goalkeeper, the debate about Ter Stegen's role will open up. At Barça, there are doubts that the veteran German goalkeeper can reach his best level due to the injuries he has suffered. The technical staff doesn't want to take risks and wants to protect themselves with a top-level signing.

In principle, if the club makes a significant investment for the arrival of a new goalkeeper, it is understood that it will be to compete for the starting position. However, it isn't ruled out that the new goalkeeper could be loaned out for a year and the position covered by the two veterans. If not, Szczesny could see it as an unexpected betrayal, considering he expected to compete with Ter Stegen and felt capable of winning the battle.