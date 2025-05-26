Neither Barça nor Monaco, Ansu Fati will play where Andrés Iniesta triumphed: 'A special place'

Ansu Fati, whom many compared to Messi when he debuted at 16 years old at Camp Nou, is living his last days as a Barça player. This season has been definitive proof that right now he is light years away from the rest of his teammates. He has barely played and the few minutes he has had, he has wasted.

It seems clear that Ansu Fati's future is far from the Ciudad Condal, and not only because of his limited presence on the field. Economically, the "10" has become a burden for the entity presided over by Joan Laporta, since he is currently the third highest paid in the squad. This is a situation that neither should nor can be kept over time if Barça wants to aspire to new signings: right now the club needs to sell in order to sign new players.

The 1:1 rule indicates as much, so Ansu Fati's future at FC Barcelona is all but decided. In fact, only his destination remains to be known. Meanwhile, in recent hours, in addition to Monaco, another team very special to a Barça legend like Andrés Iniesta has shown interest in acquiring the "10".

Ansu Fati, between Monaco and...

Monaco wants to repeat their strong performance in the Champions League with signings that help raise the squad's competitive level. Ansu Fati fits perfectly into the plans of the Principality's team. He is a young footballer who can recover his level in an environment less competitive than FC Barcelona, and who can bring much joy to the Monegasque fans.

Moreover, his signing would be a bargain financially for Monaco, since Barça's main desire is to part ways with Ansu Fati. The Catalan club prioritizes his departure over obtaining a certain financial return, so they won't object to his exit. In fact, it is rumored that Ansu could receive a letter of freedom to leave completely free of charge.

However, in recent hours another much more appealing possibility than Monaco has emerged for Ansu Fati. We're talking about a Premier League team very special to Barça fans. Especially for Andrés Iniesta, who became a legend for what happened in their stadium.

Chelsea want Ansu Fati

Stamford Bridge is synonymous with joy and excitement for FC Barcelona. There, in 2009, Andrés Iniesta soared to the heavens with a stunning goal into the top corner in the last moment of the match that allowed them to reach the Champions League final. A goal to remember.

Now, Ansu Fati could follow in his footsteps. Chelsea have joined the race with Monaco to acquire his services. For now, there are few details about the English side's interest, but it looks to be a truly interesting move.

In any case, Ansu Fati's future is very far from Barça. Monaco and Chelsea have already inquired about his situation, and both are considering finalizing his signing. We'll see what happens this summer.