Confirmed, goodbye Barça, he will play for PSG: Luis Enrique achieves the impossible

Luis Enrique's influence has a lot to do with PSG's success this season. The Parisian team has won the league championship, and the Asturian coach has been awarded as the best coach in Ligue 1. Additionally, with 39 away games without a loss, Luis Enrique's team has made history in the 5 major leagues, surpassing Capello's Milan record of 38 matches.

Luis Enrique has managed to build a team without major individualities where each player understands their role and plays for the collective. Not only that, but the Asturian has achieved something unthinkable: PSG plays better without Mbappé. The results are proving him right, and the Parisians can achieve the treble if they win the French Cup and the Champions League.

| Europa Press

Regardless of how the season ends, PSG is preparing certain moves for this upcoming summer, and one of them is directly related to Barça. The Catalan team needs to solve the dilemma that has arisen in the goalkeeping position, and PSG might have the solution. However, Luis Enrique has taken steps to prevent it from happening.

Barça wants to fish in PSG

FC Barcelona still doesn't know what will happen with their goalkeepers next year. Ter Stegen is already recovered, but his level raises doubts. Meanwhile, neither Szczesny nor Iñaki Peña seems likely to continue.

In such a scenario, Barça is interested in bringing back PSG's backup goalkeeper and former La Masia player: Arnau Tenas. The player from Vic became a free agent in June 2023 and is currently Donnarumma's backup. Although he hasn't had many minutes since his arrival in Paris, Luis Enrique is delighted with him and doesn't consider his departure.

| Europa Press

Arnau Tenas definitively distances himself from Barça

Rumors that Barça is looking for a goalkeeper if Szczesny ends up rejecting the possibility of renewing his contract are growing. Iñaki Peña seems not to have Hansi Flick's trust and would be halfway out of the club. Although Barça trusts La Masia's goalkeepers, Flick would be looking for a young goalkeeper with international experience.

This is where the figure of Arnau Tenas emerges, who, although currently playing a secondary role at PSG, is considered a valuable asset. The Catalan goalkeeper has more than fulfilled whenever he has had to defend the Parisian goal. However, Luis Enrique will not let him leave, thus canceling his return to Camp Nou.