Confirmed, Pau Cubarsí Stands Alone: Barça Prepares 3 Departures in Defense

Pau Cubarsí has the great honor of not having missed any match this season yet. He has participated in all 38 official matches played by Barça so far. Cubarsí's presence is especially noteworthy considering his youth: at just 18 years old, he has become Flick's favorite.

| Europa Press

Recently renewed until 2029, Pau Cubarsí forms a spectacular duo with the veteran Íñigo Martínez, a mix of youth and experience that has given solidity to the team's defensive line. However, despite the good level offered by the Cubarsí-Martínez duo, it is expected that in the summer FC Barcelona may formalize up to 3 departures in the defensive area.

Andreas Christensen, the First to Leave

Meanwhile, Pau Cubarsí has played everything, Andreas Christensen has only played 26 minutes this season against Valencia. The Dane, due to his continuous physical problems, has been left out of the competition and Barça is already looking for an exit for him. Flick doesn't count on him and Laporta knows he still has a market in the Premier League.

Andreas Christensen has a contract in force until June 2026 and Barça will not wait for him to become a free agent and will attempt a transfer next summer. With Pau Cubarsí, the renewal of Íñigo Martínez, Eric García, and the arrival of Jonathan Tah, the Dane's future looks set to be outside Barça.

Héctor Fort, Another Almost Certain Departure

Another player that the sports management could let go in the summer is Héctor Fort. The La Masia player has barely been considered by Flick, evidenced by the fact that Jules Koundé has played practically everything. This lack of confidence in the youth player suggests that he could be loaned out to get minutes and continue his football progression.

Ronald Araújo, An Uncertain Future

The third departure in the culé defense could involve Ronald Araújo, recently renewed until 2031. With the Martínez-Cubarsí pair, he is finding it difficult to break into the team. Additionally, Araújo is being followed by several of Europe's big clubs and could receive offers in the summer.

Considering that the central axis is well covered, Barça could consider selling the Uruguayan to raise funds. The club's financial situation remains delicate and his sale would mean good income for the club's coffers. Let's remember that Ronald Araújo's release clause is 65 million.

| Europa Press

We'll see what finally happens in the summer, but it seems quite clear that a series of changes will occur in the defensive area. With Pau Cubarsí as a reference, others like Andreas Christensen, Héctor Fort, or Ronald Araújo might have to pack their bags.