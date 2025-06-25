Official, there's no turning back, Nico Williams is coming to Barça and scares Gavi: 'Despe...'

After several months and even years of drama, Nico Williams will sign for Barça and will wear the club's colors until June 30, 2031, unless there are contract extensions. Barça will pay Nico Williams's release clause on July 1, but what's curious is that the Athletic forward won't arrive alone: there's another signing, and it scares Gavi. Nico Williams had demanded some conditions and Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has ended up giving in: the Navarrese star is coming with his best friend, who could cause Gavi's departure.

If nothing goes wrong, Barça will pay Nico Williams's release clause this coming July 1. Nico Williams is valued at around €80 million, but Barça will pay only €62M (including the CPI) to release the forward from Athletic Club. The anger in Bilbao is huge, but it will be even greater when it's confirmed that Barça will sign another star from the Basque team: Nico Williams and another top midfielder.

Nico Williams isn't coming alone: there's another signing and it greatly worries Gavi

Barça want Nico Williams, but they've also shown interest in Mikel Jauregizar, a 21-year-old midfielder from Athletic Club. Barça are closely following Jauregizar and aren't ruling out making a move for him in this transfer window. He has a great relationship with Nico Williams and his signing would almost certainly cause Gavi's departure.