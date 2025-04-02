Barça is playing for all the titles in this final stretch of the season, but Joan Laporta is already eyeing the next summer transfer market, which is crucial in many ways. Barça has a great squad led by Hansi Flick, but Joan Laporta wants the team to gain weight and improve in some very specific positions. In this regard, 'e-Notícies' can confirm that Barça has advanced the signing of an Atlético de Madrid legend: from being the best Atlético player to signing for Barça.

Barça has been studying the transfer market for months and wants to make a move by securing the arrival of an Atlético de Madrid star, who would join Barça to strengthen the midfield. Hansi Flick is delighted with Casadó and Marc Bernal, still injured, but insists on going to the transfer market and wants to bring in an Atlético de Madrid legend. Everything is hanging in the air, but Barça insists on meeting Flick's requests, so they will seek to meet with this Atlético de Madrid legend, whose contract is ending.

[IMAGE]{912384}[/IMAGE]

Barça, thanks to the work of Laporta, already confirms that they have secured the signing of a new pivot for the first team led by the German Hansi Flick. Barça was looking for a new defensive midfielder and, as is evident, the goal was to approach world stars like Rodri or Kimmich, but Laporta has secured another unexpected figure. Neither Rodri nor Kimmich: Laporta's Barça has already made official the arrival of another pivot, who will arrive on a free transfer and is an Atlético de Madrid legend.

From Shining at Atlético de Madrid to Signing for Free with Barça: New Pivot for Flick, Very Advanced

Barça, obviously, would like to participate in the race to sign great figures like Rodri or Kimmich, but the reality is that it is not economically viable. However, financial difficulties have not been an obstacle for Laporta, who has already secured a historic signing to strengthen the culer team's midfield. Barça has confirmed it discreetly: neither Rodri nor Kimmich will join the club, but a TOP defensive midfielder with a past at Atlético de Madrid will arrive.

Barça had been working for months on the incorporation of a new defensive midfielder, and Laporta has confirmed that he has secured what will be the great signing of the summer market. Initially, the club did not plan to make any signings due to its economic limitations, but the situation has turned around thanks to Laporta. Barça has found an exceptional opportunity in the market and has decided to set aside players like Rodri or Kimmich, as they will only invest a small signing bonus.

From Being the Best at Atlético de Madrid to Signing with Barça, Meeting Already Confirmed

Hansi Flick has managed to earn the trust of the members and, of course, the board of Barça led by Joan Laporta. For this reason, the German coach has requested a new signing to strengthen the first team's squad, which is already preparing for the crucial part of the season. Flick is aware that it will be impossible to get players like Kimmich or Rodri, but he has requested the immediate incorporation of a TOP Atlético de Madrid legend.

As we mentioned earlier in 'e-Notícies', Barça has had to look in secondary markets to discover talents that, without being so expensive, can reach the level of Rodri or Joshua Kimmich. The club has decided to set aside costly signings, and Laporta, who is fulfilling his role, has confirmed the arrival of a beastly Atlético de Madrid legend.

Barça has already had several meetings with this legend, but the truth is that, in recent weeks, contacts between all parties have intensified. Barça is going all out for Thomas Partey, Arsenal's defensive pivot whose contract ends in 2025 and who doesn't want to renew. Partey has a verbal agreement with Barça and, if nothing goes wrong, he will join the culer club this very summer market: Barça will only pay a small signing bonus.