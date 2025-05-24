Confirmed, Gerard Martín's future takes an unexpected turn: 'All because of...'

The presence of Gerard Martín this season in Barça's first team has been one of the major developments. The youth player, who wasn't considered a candidate to be Alejandro Balde's backup, managed to convince Flick during preseason. Although footballers like Héctor Fort or Álex Valle showed more quality and were more complete, Gerard's defensive ability and sacrifice caught Hansi Flick's attention.

Gerard Martín has had quite a bit of continuity in his play, as Hansi Flick has been giving him opportunities to manage Balde's workload. He has participated in 41 matches, with 1,784 minutes played in which he has scored 1 goal and provided 6 assists. However, although he has been solid in defense and effective when advancing up the wing, Gerard is still light years away from Alejandro Balde.

Given such a difference in level, Barça's sports management has long been seeking solutions for the left side of the defense. This is why Gerard Martín's continuity was not at all clear. We say was because, in recent hours, Cesc Fàbregas, Como's coach, has completed a signing for his team that directly affects Gerard Martín's future.

Como signs Álex Valle

The Italian team, coached by Cesc, will pay 6 million euros to acquire Álex Valle. Barça will thus finalize its first sale of this summer market. A necessary departure to clean up the club's finances and which will have consequences for Gerard Martín's future.

This season, playing on loan at Como, Álex Valle has earned Cesc Fàbregas's trust and impressed with his good performances. Once both parties have agreed on the details, his transfer will be made official. Barça will receive 6 million, let Álex Valle leave, and will definitely bet on Gerard Martín's continuity.

Gerard Martín will continue at Barça

Álex Valle's move to Como secures Gerard Martín's future in Barça's first team. Nearing the end of his first season at the elite level, Gerard has achieved something that seems very difficult. Establishing himself and being a rotation player in Barça, the champion of the League, Cup, Super Cup, and a semifinalist in the Champions League, all with a significant role, approaching 2,000 minutes played.

Without a doubt, the balance for the Sant Andreu de la Barca native is more than significant and very positive. He had never before moved beyond the first RFEF and it has been a reward for his hard work and perseverance. A humble player, who has gone from strength to strength and earned the trust of the demanding Hansi Flick.