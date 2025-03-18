Alejandro Balde Makes Hansi Flick Forget About His Signing: 'My Numbers Are Better'

The evolution of Alejandro Balde in recent months has been more than remarkable. After a challenging 23/24 season under the direction of Xavi Hernández, where his performance was below expectations, Alejandro Balde lost his place in the starting eleven. The arrival of João Cancelo relegated him to the bench, and an injury in January 2024 sidelined him for the rest of the season.

The Rebirth of Alejandro Balde with Hansi Flick

With the arrival of Hansi Flick to Barça's bench in the 2024-2025 season, Alejandro Balde's situation has changed radically. The left-back has regained his confidence and became a key piece both in defense and attack. His ability to break through on the wing and create offensive opportunities has been essential in Flick's scheme and in the good results obtained by the team.

| Europa Press

The numbers support Alejandro Balde's excellent moment. This season he has played 37 matches, mostly as a starter, scoring one goal, providing seven assists, and receiving only three yellow cards, showing his offensive power. But additionally, defensively he has also helped keep many clean sheets with his speed and ability to recover.

Alejandro Balde Makes Hansi Flick Forget About Alphonso Davies

Alejandro Balde's performance has led to comparisons with Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich's left-back and Hansi Flick's great desire to strengthen the team. Although Davies has been recognized for his offensive ability, Balde has shown superior numbers in certain aspects. For example, this season, Barça's '3' has recorded more assists than Davies.

Barça had shown interest in signing Alphonso Davies to strengthen Barça's left-back position. Hansi Flick wanted his services; however, the Canadian renewed his contract with Bayern Munich, closing the door to his possible arrival at the Catalan club. This situation, which at another time would have been a cause for concern, has been mitigated thanks to Alejandro Balde's high performance.

Hansi Flick has publicly expressed his satisfaction with Alejandro Balde's performance. The German coach has highlighted the young left-back's physical ability and offensive projection, considering him an essential piece in his tactical scheme. Balde's evolution has allowed Barça to maintain a high competitive level without the need to incorporate Alphonso Davies.