Confirmed, sold to Arsenal: Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski celebrate it

Barça forwards Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres can be at ease after what happened in the last few hours. Deco has been working for a long time to strengthen the attacking area with a pure "9". However, it's very likely that this decision will be postponed until next summer, since Arsenal has just signed the Catalan club's favorite.

Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski will remain in charge of operations

Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski have formed a more than effective duo at the front of the culé attack. The Pole usually starts as a starter, but it's common to see the "shark" come on in the second halves to seal the matches. Together, they've scored an impressive 61 goals, clearly showing that the team doesn't need another striker.

However, the sporting management knows that Robert Lewandowski isn't eternal and that this August he'll turn 37. In addition, although Ferran Torres has performed at a high level, he's not among the best in the world. That's why the summer of 2026 is shaping up as the ideal moment to choose the team's future "9".

End to the saga, sold to Arsenal: Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski celebrate

Barça's top favorite is the Swede Viktor Gyökeres, until now striker for Sporting de Lisboa, who has managed to score 54 goals across all competitions. However, the top scorer in the Portuguese league and one of the most in-form forwards in Europe, will be transferred to Arsenal. The Londoners have reached an agreement with Sporting, which will receive an amount close to €73 million.

After several tense weeks, with cross statements, Viktor Gyökeres's future has finally been clarified. The Swedish international hadn't shown up for preseason training, stating that he'd like to play in the Premier League. Finally, Arsenal raised their offer, reaching an agreement: Gyökeres will play at the Emirates.

Barça will have to look for another "9"

Viktor Gyökeres had made his transfer to Arsenal a priority. His wish was to return to the Premier League, where he barely had any prominence during his time at Brighton. This way, Barça now knows they'll have to change their target.

With Robert Lewandowski in the final stretch of his career and Ferran Torres showing that he performs better as an impact substitute, Deco has to roll up his sleeves urgently. He has to start preparing the way for next summer, when Barça will need to find a replacement for the Pole. Throughout the season, we'll see who makes it onto the Catalan club's list.