Leroy Sané Excites Barça, Opens the Door to a Major Signing: 'I Will Play in the..'

Leroy Sané is one of the best footballers on the German team. This season he has participated in 38 matches, scoring 11 goals and providing 5 assists. The future of the German forward remains a central topic at Bayern, despite his great performance this season and his return to the national team, he still hasn't renewed.

Leroy Sané keeps his focus on his good performance and on helping the team achieve the goals of this campaign. The player has also stated that in the coming weeks positions could be aligned and a solution found. There are several clubs interested in the winger and in acquiring his services given that he will be free in the summer.

| Europa Press

Barça has made a move to try to sign him, Hansi Flick knows him perfectly from his time with the German national team. The arrival of Sané would allow the coach to better manage players like Lamine Yamal or Raphinha and all without making a large outlay. But Sané's words indicate a rapprochement with Bayern and a renewal could be just around the corner.

Barça Waiting for the Resolution of the Leroy Sané Issue

Negotiations between Bayern and Leroy Sané continue and Barça is waiting to see if they reach a final agreement. Bayern has offered the player a renewal but with a salary reduction considering the Bavarian club's economy. Sané would be willing to agree to a pay cut, everything is hanging in the air and the uncertainty is high.

If finally and against the odds Leroy Sané renews his contract and remains linked to Bayern, far from being a problem for Barça, it could be a blessing. If Sané ends up renewing, the chances of Nico Williams signing for Barça would be greater. Bayern is another team following the Navarrese, the renewal of Sané would mean less competition for Barça in the Nico Williams matter.

| E-Noticies, Europa Press

Nico Williams's Signing, a Dream

Bayern has as one of its objectives to strengthen its wings in attack and has the Navarrese forward as a priority. There are still two months left for the transfer market to start its course but rumors are already beginning. The great last month that the Navarrese is having has put him back in the spotlight of many clubs, including Bayern Munich.

The prestigious German newspaper Bild insists on the name of the Navarrese forward as more than a possible reinforcement for the Bavarian club. According to the German media, Bayern would be leading the race to acquire his services next summer. If Leroy Sané ends up renewing with the club, Bayern will end up dismissing the signing of the Spanish forward.