Confirmed, Deco Orders to Follow Las Palmas's Best: Pedri Gives the Ok to His Signing

With the path in the Champions League already defined, Barça focuses again on LaLiga. The draw for the best European competition has been tremendously favorable for the Catalans, so the fans are really excited. Flick, as captain of the ship, knows this and wants the good news to continue by securing the three points tonight.

Las Palmas arrives in a rather complicated dynamic, with three defeats and a draw in the last four league matches, but with their enthusiasm intact. They have presented their best line-up and, in the first half, they have indeed had several opportunities to get ahead. Sandro has tested Szczęsny a couple of times, while Alberto Moleiro has shown several very interesting details.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Meanwhile, despite the need to win, Barça has made several changes. Eric García has once again partnered with Cubarsí at the heart of the defense, while Casadó has regained his starting position in midfield. However, Pedri doesn't rest: he is being the best and that's why Deco has asked him about a possible signing.

Pedri Blesses Las Palmas's Star: Deco Follows Him Closely

Beyond the three points, Barça can leave the Estadio de Gran Canaria with their homework done regarding the planning for the next season. As reported by the newspaper SPORT this very morning, Deco is taking note of Las Palmas's star. Pedri, who knows him perfectly, knows he has enough quality to join the Barça ranks.

We are talking about Alberto Moleiro, the skillful Canarian attacking midfielder who has been in Barça's orbit for several years. Las Palmas's '10' has been dubbed by many as the new Pedri, and only his release clause has prevented his arrival at Camp Nou. Deco has had him on his radar since he joined Laporta's board.

For three years now, Alberto Moleiro has had a release clause of 60 million. It was already 30 when Las Palmas was in the Second Division. And that is the reason that has prevented him from taking the same path his friend Pedri took.

Now, however, he is once again making waves. Deco is closely following Alberto Moleiro and, for now, his assessment is surely very positive. Moreover, his fit in Barça would be almost perfect; just look at how Pedri's operation turned out.