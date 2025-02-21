Chelsea Joins Psg in the Bid to Sign Barça's Great Gem: Only Worth 7m

Barça under Hansi Flick stands out, above all, for its commitment to young talent developed at La Masia, which is delivering spectacular performance at the start of the season. However, Barça knows that not all players are always equally satisfied with their opportunities, so it understands that there may be unexpected and somewhat painful departures. This is precisely what is happening with one of Barça's great gems, who is barely getting any playing time under Flick and has offers from Chelsea and French PSG.

Joan Laporta's Barça already knows it is obliged to sell in order to sign new players to strengthen the first team squad. The club acknowledges that some of these departures will be very painful, but they also admit that, under different economic conditions, they wouldn't occur. Meanwhile, financially powerful clubs are already on the prowl and, so much so, that even with the season underway, they are already starting to close their first signings.

[IMAGE]{221573}[/IMAGE]

In this case, Chelsea under Enzo Maresca has joined PSG in the race or bid to sign one of Barça's great gems. We are talking about a talent who is shining with Juvenil A and whom Barça has not yet debuted with the first team, although he has trained several times. Additionally, sources close to the player confirm to 'e-Notícies' that Barça has not made any renewal proposal, so he would leave for free to Chelsea or PSG.

Joan Laporta Forgets About Barça's Great Gem and Chelsea and PSG Already Want to Secure His Signing: "What a Disaster..."

It's nothing new, but with the season still in play, Chelsea under Maresca is already studying new signings for the upcoming summer 2025 transfer market. Maresca's squad is more than full of talent, but the London club still wants to sign new pieces and one of these is the great gem of La Masia culer. Besides Chelsea, PSG is also tracking this talent, with whom Barça has not yet sat down to negotiate a possible renewal, which would be ideal.

Despite all the money invested, Chelsea wants more and, consequently, has already joined, along with PSG, the bid to fish at Barça. Just as in Can Barça they are optimistic about some operations, in this one they are not at all. So much so that Barça's president, Joan Laporta, has closed ranks and plans to break relations with Chelsea, which has not yet received a response from the player.

Chelsea Joins PSG in the Bid to Sign Barça's Great Gem: Only Worth 7M

The battle between Barça and Chelsea is on and Enzo Maresca is pushing hard for the young blaugrana gem to also side with the 'blues'. Chelsea, like PSG, has already approached the player in question, who is under contract until 2025. According to several digital sources, Maresca's London team is going all out for a forward who, no matter what happens, has one foot out of Barça.

This player, 18 years old, shines in Barça's Juvenil A, which is classified and alive in the Copa del Rey and the Youth League. In fact, this forward is being key for the culer youth team, as in Europe he has 4 goals and one assist in 6 matches played with Barça: star numbers. Despite these records, Barça has not considered a possible renewal, which has caught the attention of clubs like Chelsea and PSG, both very interested.

The player in question is Hugo Alba, an 18-year-old forward from Barça and trained in La Masia's youth ranks. Despite Alba's great campaign, Barça has not considered offering him a renewal and, with his contract ending, the Alicante native is already considering leaving for free at the end of the year. Chelsea has been the latest major club to inquire about Hugo Alba, who has received several offers, including one from PSG under Luis Enrique Martínez.