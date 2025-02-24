Everything Changes With What Irene Paredes Has Explained About Salma Paralluelo in Barça

Women's Barça is going through a challenging time. With several key players out of action, the team must reinvent itself to face upcoming challenges. Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, and Salma Paralluelo remain sidelined, and the schedule is relentless.

Injuries have struck at a crucial moment. Patri Guijarro suffers from a thigh injury, while Alexia Putellas is still recovering from an ankle sprain. Both have been out for two weeks and there is still no exact date for their return.

| Europapress

But the big question mark is Salma Paralluelo. Her situation has been a mystery in recent weeks until Irene Paredes decided to speak out.

The Truth About Salma

Irene Paredes, captain and influential voice in the locker room, has revealed the reason behind Salma's absence. “She had certain pains and the club deemed it necessary for her to stop. She has suffered because it's not easy to step aside for long-term goals,” she explained.

The forward, who has been key both for Barça and the Spanish national team, has been dealing with discomfort in recent months. The accumulation of minutes has taken its toll and the club decided that it was best to pause to avoid a bigger problem.

Salma is a standout player. Her speed, power, and ability to decide matches make her an essential pillar. That's why her absence has been a hard blow for the team.

Her Return Raises Doubts

Now, the forward returns to the Spanish national team after playing her last match in August. News that could have consequences for Women's Barça. She has already reappeared with the blue and garnet team and will now do the same with the national team.

The club is closely monitoring her and doesn't want the same story to repeat. They know that forcing her return could have a negative effect.

The ideal would be for Salma to regain her best form without rushing. But with the national team on the horizon, managing her minutes will be key.

| RFEF

A Barça on Alert

Meanwhile, Pere Romeu's team must continue competing without some of its stars. In the coming weeks, they will face crucial matches where the absence of Salma, Patri, and Alexia will be felt.

The challenge will be to maintain the level without them. Women's Barça has shown to have a deep and resourceful squad. But losing such decisive players in such a demanding part of the season is a huge challenge.

What Irene Paredes has said changes the landscape. Now we know that Salma's situation wasn't a specific injury but a strategic decision to protect her future. Barça wants its star at 100%, but her return to the national team adds a new question mark.