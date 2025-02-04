Ancelotti rejects his signing and Barça takes him: '4M€ to stop Kylian Mbappé'

The rivalry between Barça and Real Madrid is more alive than ever and, although it may not seem like it, it goes far beyond the refereeing controversy linked to LaLiga EA Sports. Both Barça and Real Madrid continue to fight to improve their squads and, with the transfer market closed, they are preparing their ships to be ready for the next summer transfer market. In this regard, Barça already confirms a new signing to stop Kylian Mbappé and at Real Madrid they are pulling their hair out: Ancelotti didn't want him, he's great.

Kylian Mbappé is already the great figure of Real Madrid and Barça knows that, to stop the French winger, it will be necessary to go to the transfer market to strengthen the full-backs. Said and done: Barça takes advantage of Ancelotti's oversight to sign the future antidote to Kylian Mbappé, who will arrive for about 4M€ this upcoming summer transfer market. At Real Madrid they are already holding their heads: Ancelotti rejects him and Barça takes the best possible signing to stop Kylian Mbappé, the French international.

| @k.mbappe, Instagram

Barça had already been following Kylian Mbappé's great enemy for a few months, but Real Madrid led by Florentino Pérez was leading the race to sign the young full-back. However, Ancelotti has taken it upon himself to cancel the signing, as he believes he already has enough defenders, so Barça has moved ahead and completed the transfer. The transfer market is closed, but Barça already confirms that the one in charge of stopping Mbappé, who was rejected by Ancelotti, will become a new signing this coming summer.

Ancelotti closes the doors and Hansi Flick opens them, signing closed by Barça: "Papers ready, summer transfer market..."

Barça and Real Madrid have been competing head-to-head for weeks to win LaLiga EA Sports, but they are also doing so in the offices, where Joan Laporta is working to close signings. In fact, Barça already confirms the arrival of a new great figure, who was rejected by Ancelotti and who will join the culer club to strengthen the defensive area. Barça couldn't get Alphonso Davies, but now it confirms that it has moved on and is focusing on a new full-back to stop Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé's enemy was rejected by Carlo Ancelotti and Barça will take advantage of the Italian coach's 'no' from Real Madrid to close his signing. The club presided over by Joan Laporta needs new full-backs and has set its sights on a future world star who was already close to signing for Barça a few summers ago. The signing by Barça is very advanced and, barring a radical turn, it will be closed in the coming hours: everything confirmed.

Ancelotti rejects his signing and Barça takes him: '4M€ to stop Kylian Mbappé'

If Carlo Ancelotti stands out for anything, it's for going 'to the death' with his players: the Italian could have signed, but he prefers to stick with what he already has until the end. In this regard, Barça is already taking advantage to fully enter the race for a great signing, which should serve to stop the Madridist Kylian Mbappé. Ancelotti rejects his signing and Barça takes him for 4M€: new full-back to stop, or at least try to, Kylian Mbappé, who is already more decisive than Vinícius Júnior.

Hansi Flick's Barça is going like a shot, but that doesn't mean Joan Laporta isn't focused on the transfer market, key to improving the culer squad. In this regard, Barça continues to surprise practically all culers and will now leave the football world amazed: it closes the signing of a discard from Real Madrid by Ancelotti. No one bet on this signing, but 'e-Notícies' can confirm that it will be closed in the coming days, especially after the latest gesture captured by Joan Laporta and Deco.

He was offered to Real Madrid, but Ancelotti rejected his signing and, therefore, Barça took him. We are talking about the signing of Almería's full-back Marc Pubill, who was already on Barça's radar a few summers ago: he could have gone to Real Madrid, but now he will sign for Barça. Pubill was offered to Madrid, but Ancelotti has rejected his signing and Barça has put 4M€ to take him for this upcoming summer transfer market 2025.