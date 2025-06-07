Confirmed, swap deal closed: Frenkie de Jong will leave his spot at Barça to...

Frenkie de Jong is causing many headaches at Barça. Despite the high level he has reached since Hansi Flick's arrival, his contract situation remains a problem. His contract ends in 2026 and, for now, he hasn't renewed, which could lead to his departure this very summer.

Joan Laporta has already made it clear that any player entering their final contract year won't continue at the club if they don't renew before the deadline. This means that if De Jong doesn't sign his renewal before June 30, his departure will be inevitable. In recent weeks, the situation has become more tense and time has become an enemy for the midfielder.

Frenkie de Jong, between renewal and departure

Although he hasn't renewed yet, Frenkie de Jong seems to be taking the first steps in the right direction for his future at Barça. He has recently expressed in the locker room his desire to stay at the club and continue being part of the project. In addition, he has taken an important step by terminating the contract with his agent to speed up his renewal.

However, despite these advances, the player still hasn't signed his new contract and the deadline is approaching quickly. This scenario leaves Barça in an uncomfortable position, as they are forced to think about a contingency plan. If Frenkie de Jong doesn't renew before June 30, his departure will become a reality.

Marc Bernal, the natural replacement for Frenkie de Jong

Faced with the possibility of losing Frenkie de Jong, Barça already has a replacement in mind. The club has set their sights on Marc Bernal, a young talent from La Masia who promises to be much better than the current Dutch midfielder. Marc Bernal, who has been off the field due to a serious injury, is now recovered and ready to make the leap to the first team.

Marc Bernal is considered the natural heir to Busquets, and his ability to recover the ball and distribute play makes him the ideal candidate to replace Frenkie de Jong. His playing style, similar to the historic Barça captain's, allows him to play a key role in midfield, which fits perfectly with the team's needs.