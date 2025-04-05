Barça Draws After Vinícius Júnior's Controversial Message on His Social Media: 'One Day...'

LaLiga is coming to an end, each match is lived as if it were the last, and this round may have been decisive in determining the winner of the national competition. Real Madrid has surprisingly fallen at Bernabéu against Valencia in a match where Vinícius Júnior was the protagonist. Meanwhile, Barça has managed to secure a valuable draw and extends its lead at the top of the standings.

Flick has shaken things up from the start and has made several changes, partly forced by the physical discomfort of several players. Araújo has taken the place of the injured Iñigo Martínez, who suffers a minor muscle injury in the left leg's gluteus, as reported by the club itself. In the midfield, Gavi started and opened the scoring within a few minutes; while Ferran Torres repeated as a starter up front, although he didn't score today.

| Europa Press

Betis put up a fight, with Antony creating a lot of danger on the right flank and Marc Bartra completing an impressive defensive performance. The former Barça player was key for the Andalusians to maintain the draw achieved by Natan for much of the match and to take a point from Barcelona. However, beyond what was seen at the culé stronghold, the main protagonist of the day was Vinícius Júnior with a message that FC Barcelona's fans applaud.

Vinícius Júnior Blows Up Real Madrid On and Off the Field

The quality of Vinícius is beyond doubt, but his mentality and attitude have caused much talk in recent months. Since Mbappé's arrival and what happened with the Ballon d'Or, Real Madrid's '7' hasn't found his place, and the criticism is becoming constant. Today, against Valencia, he missed a penalty and was booed by Bernabéu, and to top it off, he posted a tremendously controversial message on his social media.

It's evident that Real Madrid has lost a significant part of its chances in LaLiga this afternoon. In fact, if Barça manages to win its upcoming matches and triumphs in El Clásico, it will be the champion. That's why almost no one understands Vinícius Júnior's latest post on Instagram.

In his post, Vinícius Júnior celebrates having matched Ronaldo's goal tally at Real Madrid. Undoubtedly, an important milestone, but it wasn't the day to make it public. Los Blancos bid farewell to LaLiga, and Vinícius hasn't been up to the task, while Barça, with its draw, continues advancing toward its goal.

Now, next for the Catalans is the Champions League. On Wednesday, Dortmund arrives in the Ciudad Condal, and Flick's team will want to achieve a good result. We'll see what happens.