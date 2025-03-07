Confirmed, Barça and PSG Inquire About the New Bellingham: '€100M and Only 19 Years Old'

The rivalry between Barça and PSG is more alive than ever and will intensify even more with a dispute that is expected to be more than fierce: both want the new Bellingham. Both Barça and PSG have set their sights on the new Bellingham, who is 19 years old and could cost 100M euros sooner rather than later. According to 'e-Notícies', Barça and PSG have inquired about the new Bellingham, who is 19 years old and is expected to define an era in the midfield.

The impact of Jude Bellingham in LaLiga EA Sports has been enormous. The former Dortmund player is one of the stars of the championship, and Real Madrid is also reaping great media benefits, as he is a star on social media. His physical prowess, work ethic, vision, and goal-scoring ability have made him an indispensable piece for Carlo Ancelotti.

Now, Barça and PSG are looking to acquire a profile very similar to Bellingham, although he is only 19 years old and, therefore, must be treated as such in this regard. Barça and PSG were never able to acquire Jude Bellingham, now at Real Madrid, and that is why they are working on signing the one who is expected to be his successor. Barça already confirms that they have inquired about the new Bellingham and, therefore, have already activated the machinery to close a new signing that seems very complicated.

Barça and PSG Get Ready to Sign the New Bellingham, It's Confirmed and the Battle Is On

Barça is euphoric after winning against Benfica, and Joan Laporta wants this feeling of happiness to be even more complete after closing a new spectacular signing. While it is true that the white team has stars like Jude Bellingham, Barça is once again in a position to convince the best figures in the world of soccer. Moreover, if this were not enough, Barça already has salary margin and has just closed a new lever that will allow the club to have €20M to spend.

Barça's squad is quite complete and balanced, according to Hansi Flick's point of view, but Joan Laporta, with morale through the roof, dreams of a signing. We are talking about Joan Laporta wanting to close the arrival of a midfielder who could be better than Jude Bellingham and who, for months, has made it clear that he wants to be a Barça player. Barça is already preparing for the big bomb of the summer transfer market: agreement on the way, although PSG is also betting very strongly to convince the new Bellingham.

Confirmed, Barça and PSG Inquire About the New Bellingham: "€100M and Only 19 Years Old"

Barça has managed to clean up its finances and, for the first time in years, will be able to enter the transfer market with apparent normality. Joan Laporta's goal is clearer than ever: he wants to sign a young midfielder who could cost €100M and who strongly resembles the English Bellingham. As we have been reporting, Barça is "very happy with the current squad", but notes that, "with a couple of adjustments", the probability of winning more titles will be very high.

Barça's goal is very clear: to sign the new Bellingham. The problem is that PSG, as usual, has burst onto the scene to try to convince the player in question, who is 19 years old and will cost €100M. Joan Laporta is delighted with Hansi Flick and, to reward his tremendous work and effort, wants to give him a great gift: a star who will be better than Bellingham, already on the way.

Bellingham, 21 years old, is already one of the great stars of world soccer, but Barça, like PSG, want to acquire his natural replacement. This is none other than Kobbie Mainoo, Manchester United's midfielder who is 19 years old and, barring any surprises, will leave England this coming summer. Barça and PSG want to acquire Mainoo, who is expected to be the new Bellingham and is likely to be worth many 'kilos' in the upcoming transfer markets.