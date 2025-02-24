Antony, Brazilian winger for Real Betis, has made a strong impression on the Andalusian team and has already become one of the great revelations of Spanish LaLiga EA Sports. Barça considered signing Antony, but the club wasn't decided and the Brazilian winger was captivated by Manchester United's great financial offer. Now Barça is determined: they have set their sights on a young player who reminds them a lot of Antony and, barring a radical turn, will finalize his signing in the coming hours to avoid Madrid.

Barça monitors several young talents but always fears that names or potential signings will leak and that Real Madrid will later appear to complicate matters. This is precisely what Joan Laporta wants to avoid this time: he has secured the new Antony, but Real Madrid can't know because they would also bid for this signing. Barça will no longer attempt to sign Antony, but they will go all out for his replacement in European football: signing secured, goodbye to Bernabéu.

After observing the great performance of Antony, who is shining in Spain, Barça has decided to go all out for a new gem, who will arrive in the summer. Once the sale of Vitor Roque is finalized, which seems to be this week, Barça will get to work to secure another new signing: winger signed, new Antony. Barça knows they must quickly finalize the signing, as Madrid is on the prowl and could bid for the player in question, who will land at Barça to be a starter.

Antony Shines at Betis and Barça Secures Another New Signing: Talented Winger, Real Madrid Still Doesn't Know

Antony has 2 goals and 2 assists in 4 LaLiga matches with Real Betis, numbers that show he has perfectly adapted to the domestic competition. Barça already wanted to sign Antony, but ultimately opted for a Raphinha who is also experiencing his best months as a footballer. After observing Antony's performance, Barça will make a move for another new young talent: a fast winger with a goal, all set to become a culer and to avoid Madrid.

Raphinha's season is being excellent, but Barça has decided to go to the transfer market to strengthen the attack, especially for the summer transfer market. Barça already suffered a lot during a difficult period of injuries and, therefore, Flick wants to have another winger who can be important and has potential. Joan Laporta's idea is clear: sign the new Antony so he can arrive at Barça and learn day-to-day with Raphinha, captain and untouchable for Flick.

Confirmed, Barça Moves After Antony and Signs the Best: Goodbye to Bernabéu

After Antony's breakthrough at Real Betis, Barça has decided to move for another new young talent, who will arrive at Barça thus saying goodbye to Bernabéu. Barça continues to value the Brazilian market highly and proof of this is that they will try again for a new signing to strengthen their attacking side. Joan Laporta already confirms it: goodbye to Bernabéu from a talent much better than Antony.

Barça has been exploring various options to strengthen their attack, especially in the left-wing position. Although names like Marcus Rashford and Rafael Leão have been considered, the management seems to have focused their attention on a gem that reminds them a lot of Antony and will arrive in the summer.

Despite several names being mentioned, Barça has decided to wait and bet on the new Antony, who will arrive during the upcoming summer transfer market of 2025. This is Rayan Vitor Simplício, a footballer born in 2006 who is very much liked by Laporta and Deco. Rayan had offers from English Liverpool and Olympique de Lyon, but Barça has positioned themselves in the 'pole' and will offer €18M to make him the new Antony this summer.