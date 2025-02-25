Barça Calls Leverkusen and Asks About Their Signing: Xabi Alonso Has the Key

Barça is in a decisive stage where strengthening the squad is a priority. The possible departure of Frenkie de Jong leaves a gap in the midfield, making it essential to have a quality pivot. Additionally, the attacking zone requires a top-level player to complement Lewandowski, Lamine, and Raphinha.

Deco and Laporta have been searching for months for a winger capable of bringing dynamism and creativity to the attack. Meanwhile, the club is examining TOP alternatives to replace Koundé and Balde in defense. The Catalan team has been scouting the market to find reinforcements that fit their sports project.

Barça's Options

For the right side, Barça has set their sights on Andrei Ratiu from Rayo Vallecano. This player stands out for his ability to break through and create danger in attack. His style adapts to the club's offensive philosophy, making him an interesting option.

On the left side, Flick has requested the signing of Alejandro Grimaldo. The full-back, trained at La Masía, had to leave Barça to continue his career. His evolution led him to shine at Benfica and, currently, at Leverkusen, he has established himself as a key piece.

Xabi Alonso, Key to the Signing of Alejandro Grimaldo

At Leverkusen, Alejandro Grimaldo has become an indispensable element for Xabi Alonso. Last season, the full-back stood out by scoring 12 goals and providing 20 assists, figures that demonstrate his offensive capability. This performance positions him as a TOP full-back, highly desired by Barça.

In the current season, Alejandro Grimaldo has already scored 4 goals and provided 10 assists, showing his influence in Leverkusen's offensive play. This is why Xabi Alonso will have the final say when it comes to deciding on his departure. He knows that Barça is closely following him, so his future will mark that of the Valencia-born wing-back.

Without a doubt, Alejandro Grimaldo is a high-quality full-back who can bring balance and dynamism to Barça. However, his signing largely depends on the situation at Leverkusen, where Xabi Alonso holds the key to his departure. If the coach decides to leave the German club, Grimaldo could be available to strengthen the culé locker room.

We'll see what happens, but it's evident that neither Gerard Martín nor Héctor Fort have the necessary level to perform as starters. In such a scenario, Alejandro Grimaldo presents himself as a quite interesting alternative. If Xabi Alonso decides to leave, Barça will go after Grimaldo, who currently has a market value of 40 million.