Where I said I say, I say Diego: Enrique Cerezo talks about Clément Lenglet without mincing words

Clément Lenglet's future seems to be clearing up after Enrique Cerezo's latest statements. The defender, owned by Barça and loaned to Atlético, must solve his immediate future as soon as possible to know where he will end up playing next season. In the last few hours, his situation has taken a completely unexpected U-turn.

A few days ago, the information coming from Clément Lenglet was very confusing despite being indisputably settled in Simeone's scheme. The rumors indicated that Atlético did not want to negotiate Lenglet's transfer and that the center-back would return to Barça. However, Enrique Cerezo's latest words indicate otherwise.

Atlético hopes to reach some kind of agreement with Barça to definitively sign Clément Lenglet. This way, the club presided over by Joan Laporta will be able to solve a headache: getting rid of Lenglet's very high salary, which burdens the Catalan club's economy. Enrique Cerezo has confirmed this.

Enrique Cerezo confirms Clément Lenglet's situation

Hansi Flick doesn't count on Clément Lenglet, while for Simeone he has become an essential piece in Atlético's defense. Atlético de Madrid did not reserve a purchase option when the loan was made last summer.

However, according to Enrique Cerezo's words, it seems that Clément Lenglet's future is already decided. "Lenglet is a player owned by Barça. We are going to talk, and I imagine there will be an agreement for him to continue with us," he said.

Consequently, now it's time to negotiate and for both clubs to reach an agreement for the defender's transfer. It doesn't seem that there should be many problems, as Clément Lenglet is currently a major obstacle for Barça's economy. Atlético wants him in their squad next season, and the most logical thing would be to reach an agreement shortly.

5 million separate Lenglet from Atlético

Atlético de Madrid is aware of the problem Barça has with Clément Lenglet and will try to negotiate his signing down. Initially, Joan Laporta had valued the Frenchman at 10 million, but he will surely have to settle for a much lower figure. The goal is to transfer the player and free up salary mass, as Lenglet still has a contract in force until June 2026.

Meanwhile, Enrique Cerezo would be willing to pay 5 million for the defender, but no more. There is a certain back and forth on the final figure, but it is not seen as an impediment to reaching an agreement in the coming weeks. Both parties benefit from the operation, and barring any surprises, Lenglet will remain at the Metropolitano.