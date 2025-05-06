Flick's Brutal Blow to Ansu Fati After Valladolid: 'We Would Have Preferred That...'

Ansu Fati's Days Are Numbered at Barça. The lack of opportunities, Hansi Flick's lack of trust, and his poor performance in the matches he has played have placed him in an increasingly difficult situation. Additionally, being the third highest-paid player on the team makes his departure an urgent economic necessity for the club.

Since Flick took charge, Ansu Fati has seen his prominence in the team diminish. The rotations implemented by the German have left Ansu in a secondary role, and the opportunity to start against Valladolid seemed to be his last card. However, his performance at the Estadio de Zorrilla was completely disappointing.

| Europa Press

Ansu Fati Squandered a Golden Opportunity

With the massive rotations that Flick implemented for the match against Valladolid, Ansu Fati started as a starter. This was a great opportunity to show that he could still be an important player in Barça's scheme. Nevertheless, his performance on the field was insufficient.

Ansu Fati didn't show the intensity or danger necessary to stand out, and his attitude was far from that of a committed player. Although Barça needed the boost from its starting players, the '10' failed to contribute anything. At halftime, Hansi Flick decided to substitute him, bringing in Raphinha, a change that proved crucial for the team to achieve victory.

Hansi Flick Sentences Ansu Fati

After the match, Flick made his stance on Ansu Fati's performance clear. Although he didn't mention him directly, his statement about the rotations was an indirect message to the player. "We would've preferred Raphinha to play less," said Hansi Flick, referring to the need to give more minutes to other players due to Ansu Fati's insufficient performance.

The change made by Flick was not only tactical but also marked a turning point for Ansu Fati's future. The forward, who was healthy and available, didn't show the level necessary to continue on the field. This made it clear that his presence in the first team is more than compromised.

Ansu Fati's Trajectory at Barça Seems to Be Coming to an End. His opportunity against Valladolid was the last to show that he could continue to be a key piece in the club. After this match, and with the Catalan club's economic situation, his departure seems inevitable.