Breaking News! RTVE Pays a Fortune to Broadcast the 2026 World Cup Completely Free

There is still more than a year until the World Cup 2026 begins, which will be held between the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. However, the World Cup is already making headlines due to recent events. In Spain, RTVE, the public radio and television network, has acquired the rights to broadcast this competition.

The surprise has been significant, as it has been revealed that the offer presented by RTVE far exceeds those of several private companies. This decision will generate much controversy in our country, but it is now irreversible. RTVE will broadcast the next World Cup 2026 in collaboration with Mediapro in exchange for a considerable sum of millions.

| FIFA

The Details of the Agreement

RTVE has decided to continue supporting the Spanish National Team as it did in 2022 and will broadcast the matches of the World Cup 2026. On the last occasion, the public entity paid the staggering amount of 37.5 million euros to broadcast 20 matches. Now, however, it will pay 55 "kilos" to have full control of the championship, although the broadcast will be shared with Mediapro as it was in the past.

This way, RTVE has outbid other operators like Atresmedia or Mediaset, which had also entered the bidding. Therefore, we already know that the World Cup 2026 can be watched for free and openly in Spanish territory in its entirety. This is great news in terms of audiences, as the World Cup will be the reference event for the summer of 2026.

Spain Arrives in Full Force at the World Cup 2026

Spain, recently crowned champion of Euro 2024, will arrive at the World Cup 2026 with a team capable of competing for glory. Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Pedri, or Cubarsí will be some of the key figures in the next major national team event. Therefore, the fact that RTVE is betting on the Spanish National Team demonstrates the appeal this group of young players is having.

For now, it is still early to start talking about the World Cup 2026 in depth, but it is evident that RTVE's decision has been widely discussed among the general population. We will see how the public entity's bet performs this time.