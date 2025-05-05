Breaking News: There Are New Secrets About Possible Doping at Barça, Laporta Admits It

Barça, once again, is close to achieving a new historic treble, and this generates great concern, especially in Madrid. In recent weeks, accusations and theories of all kinds have emerged, but the main ones are related to doping. Several fans and opinion groups have started spreading that some Barça players might be doping, something strongly denied by Barça.

First, it was the bandages, used on the wrists by players like Lamine Yamal or Raphinha, but now they also suspect the gloves. Lamine Yamal was a substitute against Real Valladolid, but he came on in place of Dani Rodríguez and did so wearing gloves. Some fans appeared on social media criticizing this detail, as he might be using the gloves to hide wounds caused by doping.

[IMAGE]{996999}[/IMAGE]

As is evident, not all theories are caused by fans on social media. Weeks ago, former Madrid doctor Niko Mihic hinted that "everyone knows that the easiest way to access veins is through the wrists and hands." The theory? That Barça players might be using bandages to hide wounds on hands and wrists caused by injections.

There Are Updates at Barça: New Hint, There Are New Secrets, and Laporta Knows It

The controversy and rivalry between Barça and Real Madrid is more alive than ever and doesn't seem to be ending soon. The latest is a serious doping accusation coming from Madrid, where it is claimed that up to 7 Barça players might be doping.

Barça, led by Hansi Flick, is closer than ever to winning this new edition of LaLiga EA Sports, something that undoubtedly causes much pain and frustration from Madrid. Historically, there has always been an attempt to generate controversy when Barça wins, but in recent hours a theory has gained strength that goes far beyond the normal and conventional. From Madrid, it is claimed that Barça might have several 'doped' players, and the main ones pointed out are Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

Is There Doping at Barça? New Revealing Opinion, Barça Knows It

However, in recent hours another opinion has emerged that contradicts what was previously stated, especially by the former Real Madrid doctor. Cagliari's doctor, Marco Scorcu, has lent a hand to Laporta and confessed his opinion. Scorcu, vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation, has described the doping accusations linked to Barça as "absurd," stating that he believes more in "superstition."

"If someone has something to hide, why use the wrist or hand and not other less visible points? I believe more in superstition. The reason? Only to facilitate the healing of a previous pathology," Scorcu stated.

Barça players and Joan Laporta continue to take these attacks as a joke. The latest to react was Pau Víctor, who uses this type of bandage and did not hesitate to laugh about the former Madrid doctor.