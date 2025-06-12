Maximum happiness for Wojciech Szczesny: Galatasaray does him a huge favor

Wojciech Szczesny's life has changed radically in recent months. After a successful career at clubs like Arsenal and Juventus, he decided to hang up his gloves last summer. However, Hansi Flick's call made him reconsider his retirement and return to professional soccer.

Since his arrival at Barça, Szczesny has shown he's at an extremely high level. In his first 14 matches, he managed to keep 13 clean sheets, becoming a key piece. His experience and leadership have been crucial, and his attitude has impressed both teammates and the board.

| @wojciech.szczesny1

Barça's plan for next season

Looking ahead to next season, Barça is clear about Wojciech Szczesny's role: to be Joan García's backup. However, for this to happen, the club must find a way out for Ter Stegen or Iñaki Peña. The sporting management is already studying which of the two goalkeepers could be transferred to make way for the Pole.

Galatasaray has emerged as an important ally in this process. The Turkish club, which is looking for a new goalkeeper after Muslera's departure, has Barça's goalkeepers on their radar. Both Ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña are options, which could facilitate Wojciech Szczesny's continuity as a backup at Barça.

A promising future for Wojciech Szczesny

At 35 years old, Szczesny has shown he still has a lot to offer. His experience is valuable, and Barça will benefit from his leadership in the locker room. Even though he won't be a starter, the Pole will play an essential role in the team's immediate future.

Galatasaray's interest in Barça's goalkeepers has been key to reshaping Szczesny's future. With the departure of Ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña, the path to the backup role for Joan García becomes clearer.

Wojciech Szczesny, backed by the trust of Hansi Flick, Deco, and Laporta, is ready to face a new stage in his career. His continuity at Barça, even if not as a starter, promises to be a success story. Galatasaray, unintentionally, has become a key ally with their unexpected interest in Ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña.