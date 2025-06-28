Official, from Barça to PSV: Flick says goodbye to his favorite because of Nico Williams

Nico Williams's signing has all kinds of consequences for Barça under Hansi Flick. His arrival will allow the German coach to rotate his forwards more and prevent possible injuries. Meanwhile, his arrival will also prevent other footballers from having the prominence they deserve and could even halt other planned signings.

Hansi Flick has been the main supporter of the Navarrese winger, considering that both Deco and Joan Laporta had other preferences. The sporting director had followed Liverpool's Colombian forward, Luis Díaz, for a long time. Meanwhile, President Laporta favored the arrival of AC Milan's Portuguese international, Rafael Leao.

In the end, the German coach's judgment has prevailed and Nico Williams has been chosen to strengthen the attack. This decision brings certain consequences, and Hansi Flick himself has been negatively affected by this signing. Beyond Nico, the German coach wanted to bring in Ivan Perisic, the veteran Croatian footballer who is 36 years old (36 años).

Ivan Perisic will not arrive at Camp Nou

Barça showed interest in signing the veteran Croatian player after he became a free agent this June, but the option for him to reunite with Flick will not become a reality. Dutch side PSV Eindhoven is close to securing the Croatian's signature for two more seasons. As Fabrizio Romano announced, the Croatian has accepted the terms to stay with the Dutch Eredivisie champion.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick had the Croatian winger in mind to strengthen the Barça attack with a low-cost operation. The Croatian would have arrived as a free agent and his salary would not have represented an excessive investment. Nico Williams's arrival changes everything, and Perisic will ultimately continue his career at PSV.

Perisic, a well-known player for Flick

The veteran Croatian winger won the treble at Bayern Munich under current Barça coach Hansi Flick. Perisic has experienced a second youth this past season at PSV, where he managed to score 16 goals. The Croatian has also provided 11 assists in 35 official matches, excellent numbers that led PSV to renew his contract for two more seasons.

Throughout his career, with six high-level seasons at Inter Milan, the Croatian has shown great competitive character and leadership on the field. Flick had seriously considered the possibility of bringing him to the team in case a star signing did not arrive. Nico Williams's addition will close the door to the great Croatian player, who is in the final stage of his footballing career.