The American multinational Nike has been one of Joan Laporta's greatest supporters since he returned to the Barcelona presidency. The sports brand has been outfitting Barça for a long time, but the existing sponsorship agreement was far from the current market conditions. As a result, Joan Laporta negotiated a new contract with Nike that has brought numerous benefits to the blaugrana organization.

Joan Laporta has been able to stabilize the club's finances and focus his efforts on other relevant matters. Joan Laporta once stated: "In the commercial field, I'm referring to the Nike contract. The best sports equipment contract in history has been signed, resulting in a significant increase in sponsorship revenue; this season we'll surpass €260M, a historic figure."

In fact, the forecasts have been met, and the club will record revenue of €950M ($1.04 billion) in the 2024/25 season. Undoubtedly thanks to Nike, which will pay €1.7 billion ($1.85 billion) over 14 years until 2038, Joan Laporta will be able to make the signings the team needs. The signings of Joan García to strengthen the goal and Nico Williams to reinforce the attack are two clear examples.

Nike and BLM drive Barça's commercial revenue to a historic record

The commercial side hasn't failed in the historic record forecasts; the club's most lucrative source of income will exceed €400M ($436 million) in the current season. The renewal of the Nike contract has boosted this sponsorship revenue. Barça Licensing & Merchandising has been able to expand widely outside Spain and is also on track for historic revenue.

The new contract with Nike has opened up international e-commerce, resulting in significant benefits. This campaign, the club is estimated to have earned between €140-150M ($153-164 million) compared to €107M ($117 million) in the previous period. The €260M ($284 million) in sponsorships and the €140-150M ($153-164 million) from e-commerce add up to a total of €400M ($436 million), which is essential for the club's economy.

The contract with Nike

The American multinational, Barça's main sponsor, will pay €1.7 billion ($1.85 billion) over 14 years until 2038. The average of the new advertising agreement is set at €121.5M ($133 million) per year, significantly increasing the revenue per season. In 2024, Nike removed barriers to international trade and the commercialization of the Barça white label abroad.

The agreement with Nike also prohibited the opening of Barça stores managed by the club outside Spain. In March 2025, the first Botiga Barça abroad was inaugurated, specifically in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. As of today, the establishments outside the Spanish state already total 25 locations.