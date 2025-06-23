Pep Guardiola announces a surprise signing: goodbye Barça, he will play for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is going through the most difficult moment of his career as a coach. After an inconsistent season in which Manchester City almost missed out on the Champions League, the Catalan coach has requested significant changes to his squad. Pep Guardiola wants to put an end to what happened last season and has already started a revolution in the English locker room.

One of the moves that has surprised everyone the most has been Kevin De Bruyne's departure, one of the most important pillars of Manchester City in recent years. The Belgian midfielder, who has been the soul of the team and captain during the club's golden era, will take a new direction and move to Napoli to finish his career. This change reflects Pep Guardiola's desire to build a team capable of successfully facing new challenges.

| Europa Press

Goalkeeper renewal at Manchester City

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is determined to strengthen one of the team's most critical positions: the goalkeeper. Although Ederson has been an outstanding goalkeeper for Manchester City, his performance this season hasn't met expectations. Faced with this situation, Pep Guardiola has decided to look for a new goalkeeper who can provide more security and solidity in the box.

Pep Guardiola likes Ter Stegen

No one expected Pep Guardiola to set his sights on a Barça player. According to rumors in recent days, Manchester City's coach has reportedly set his interest on Ter Stegen, the German goalkeeper from FC Barcelona.

Ter Stegen finds himself at a major crossroads at the Catalan club after the arrival of Joan García, and Manchester City's interest could be his lifeline. Everything suggests that he won't be a starter at Camp Nou. Now, the only thing left is to see if he accepts Pep Guardiola's call.

With Ederson's future hanging in the air, Pep Guardiola has set his sights on Ter Stegen. Therefore, it seems that Manchester City are actively looking for a new goalkeeper in this transfer market. We'll have to wait and see if this decision is kept or if new candidates emerge in the near future, but the Ter Stegen option is very interesting.