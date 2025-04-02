Top Substitute for Robert Lewandowski, Only Wants to Play for Barça: Goodbye Pau Víctor

Robert Lewandowski is first in the race for the Pichichi and is shining at a stellar level. Although he has been harshly criticized by certain sectors, the reality is that he has the best numbers in Europe. In fact, despite being 36 years old, no footballer has been able to take his place in the starting eleven.

In fact, Pau Víctor was signed by Barça with the intention of gradually taking over the starting position and eventually replacing the Pole. Although the young player showed a lot of quality in the preseason, it has been seen that Flick prefers Robert Lewandowski. To date, the former Girona player has only played 265 minutes in which he has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist.

However, it seems evident that Pau Víctor doesn't have the necessary level to replace Robert Lewandowski, at least for now. That's why the Barça board is looking for another '9' capable of performing that function. And, in the last few hours, a top striker playing in Serie A has offered to come and play at Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski Will Have a New Teammate Next Year

Robert Lewandowski arrived at Barça in 2022 with the goal of changing scenery and achieving new objectives in a different environment. After conquering Germany on many occasions, the Pole wanted to do the same in Spain. Evidently, the former Bayern player was welcomed with open arms in the Catalan city, both by the fans and the board.

This season, Robert Lewandowski has shown that age is just a number and is recording the best figures of his entire career. So far this season (42 matches), Lewandowski has scored 38 goals and provided 3 assists.

Evidently, his numbers show that he still has a lot of soccer in his boots, but his age forces Barça to look for a substitute. Initially, Pau Víctor was going to be the one to replace Robert Lewandowski, but everything points to that not being the case. The young player doesn't convince Flick, but it's possible that the star who has offered himself might.

Pau Víctor Won't Be the Replacement, the Chosen One Comes from Italy

Pau Víctor is a great forward and has a lot of potential, but Hansi isn't giving him the minutes he needs to show his best soccer. Barça is looking for a forward, and the ones that convince the most are Gyökeres and Isak. Coincidentally, Dusan Vlahovic has offered himself to Barça and, although he is not the favorite option, he should be considered.

So far this season (35 matches), Dusan Vlahovic has 14 goals and 3 assists; good numbers. He has a contract with Juventus until 2026 and a market value of 45 million euros. Although he is not the favorite, he could end up leaving Pau Víctor behind and replacing Robert Lewandowski.

We will have to wait until summer to see who is chosen by the Barça board, who want to make a move before it's too late. Robert Lewandowski will continue in 2026, so there is still time, but surely this summer Deco and Laporta will make a final decision. Dusan Vlahovic is an option, but the big favorites are Gyökeres and Isak.