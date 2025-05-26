Joan García and Barça's situation is confirmed, Manolo González has explained it: 'He has...'

Joan García is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and this season he has shown his enormous value between the posts with impossible saves. There is no doubt that he deserves to be in LaLiga's team of the year, and it's only a matter of time before he receives a call from the Spanish national team. It's clear that Joan García has the level to play for the best teams in Europe, which is why his future has caused so much debate in recent weeks.

The Espanyol goalkeeper has earned everyone's recognition with his performances, causing many clubs to take notice of him. In the transfer market, Joan García has many offers: top teams like Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Manchester City have focused their attention on trying to sign him. However, the one that has shown the most interest by far is Barça.

| Europa Press

Joan García is the best

The Catalan side is looking to renew their goalkeeping position. The doubts surrounding Ter Stegen, combined with the possible retirement of Szczesny and the inevitable departure of Iñaki Peña, force them to sign a new player. In this sense, Joan García has been identified as the ideal option.

Nevertheless, Joan García's signing is generating numerous comments, especially due to the historic rivalry between Barça and Espanyol. This fact has sparked many rumors, further fueling speculation. The latest to speak out on this matter has been Manolo González, Espanyol's coach.

According to SER, Barça has already reached an agreement with Joan García. Espanyol's goalkeeper would sign for the eternal rival, but he would be loaned to Valencia for a year to continue his development before finally arriving at Camp Nou. However, Manolo González has broken his silence and has told the truth about this issue.

Manolo González tells the truth about Joan García's signing

In an interview with RAC 1, Manolo González made it clear that he finds it unlikely that Joan García will end up playing for Barça. "I'd be very surprised if he went to FC Barcelona because they're the eternal rival. He has a strong perico feeling," he stated.

This way, it seems that Joan García faces a difficult path to signing for FC Barcelona. The feeling he has for Espanyol, his lifelong club, could be a decisive factor in his final decision. Manolo González has confirmed this, as he seems to be clear that his future is not necessarily at Camp Nou.