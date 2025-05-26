Official: Luis de la Fuente calls up 6 from Barça but forgets the best one: 'How unfair'

The Spanish national team returns to the spotlight to compete in the final stage of the Nations League. The tournament's semifinal will take place on June 5, featuring Spain and France, and it promises to be truly thrilling. Both teams arrive eager to impress at this summer's major international event.

To secure victory, Luis de la Fuente has just announced his squad list. The coach continues to trust the core group of players who allowed him to lift the Euro Cup last summer, but he is also introducing some changes. The most notable is Isco's return to the Spanish national team.

| Europa Press

However, despite the new faces, what has drawn the most attention from Luis de la Fuente's list are the absences. The first is Joan García, RCD Espanyol's goalkeeper, who has shown a high level this season. But the most surprising is a footballer from FC Barcelona whom no one expected to be left out.

luis de la fuente makes a decision that impacts Barça

Regarding Barça, Luis de la Fuente has made unexpected decisions. He has drafted Cubarsí, Gavi, Pedri, Fermín, Dani Olmo, and Lamine, while leaving out others such as Balde or Eric García. The case of Ferran Torres is also noteworthy, as he was not drafted after his appendicitis surgery.

The matter of Balde is not new, since it seems that Grimaldo and Cucurella have beaten him in Luis de la Fuente's consideration. Meanwhile, Ferran Torres's absence is mandatory. However, Eric García's exclusion is much more surprising.

eric garcía left out: no one understands it

Eric García has more than earned the right to return to the Spanish national team's squad. His season at FC Barcelona has been solid, showing security in defense and notably improving his level. However, Luis de la Fuente doesn't share the same view.

Mingueza and Pedro Porro have been the full-backs drafted by Luis de la Fuente, leaving Eric García out of the official list. This decision has caused surprise and some discontent among fans and experts. His commitment and performance at Barça, in addition to his experience with the Spanish national team, seem like sufficient reasons to deserve a place in the squad.

Luis de la Fuente has the final say, but many consider this exclusion unfair. In such a demanding final stage, having a defender of Eric García's quality could be key for Spain. The national team needs the best to win and Eric's omission raises many questions.