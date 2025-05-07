Breaking News: Barça Closes Ronald Araújo Sale, €65M to Sign 3 Stars

Ronald Araújo and Barça are just one step away from parting ways definitively during this upcoming summer transfer market. The Uruguayan defender, who was already deeply affected by the previous elimination against PSG, is devastated after the European defeat against Inter in Milan and has decided to leave. Meanwhile, Barça will accept and is clear about its stance: €65M for Ronald Araújo, money that will be used to sign 3 stars.

Barça was very close to selling Ronald Araújo during this past winter transfer market, but the Uruguayan central defender ended up renewing his contract. However, Barça and Ronald Araújo agreed to set a €65 million clause during the summer, which would facilitate the defender's departure. Barça acknowledges that Ronald Araújo's departure is already sealed and that with this money they will sign “in a big way”: all names revealed.

| Europa Press

After being eliminated against Inter in extra time, Barça understood that they need more depth to compete in the Champions League. It is for all the mentioned reasons that Barça has decided to sell Ronald Araújo and, with the money from the sale, will close 3 new signings. Hansi Flick is the first to celebrate it, as he is very disappointed with Ronald Araújo's performance and attitude.

Barça Activates Ronald Araújo's Departure: He's Out After the Elimination Against Inter, Confirmed

Ronald Araújo was not the only one to blame for Barça's defeat against Inter at San Siro, but he was indeed pointed out in two key goals by the Italians. In fact, Ronald Araújo was singled out by Barcelona fans after the match, as many culers are tired of his mistakes and lack of concentration in the most crucial moments.

Ronald Araújo has been uncomfortable at Barça for many months: Flick proposes a very advanced defensive line and his participation has decreased significantly. Ronald Araújo already wanted to leave Barça in winter, but now he has made the definitive decision.

According to ‘e-Notícies’, Barça is not at all satisfied with the Uruguayan defender, which is why they will accept his departure for €65M this upcoming summer.

Breaking News, Barça Closes Ronald Araújo's Sale, €65M to Sign 3 Stars

The latest news at Can Barça is about confirming Ronald Araújo's departure, who will pack his bags during this summer transfer market. Barça will accept Ronald Araújo's departure for €65M, the amount stipulated in his clause and which could be negotiated downwards. His performance in the Champions League will cause Barça to have to accept negotiating, probably to let the Uruguayan leave for about 55 or 50 million euros.

The important thing is that Barça already has 3 stars secured, who will arrive thanks to Ronald Araújo's sale. Deco's work will be vital, but the Portuguese sporting director has 3 operations very advanced. Obviously, it will be important to sell Ronald Araújo, as the money from his transfer will be used to renew the squad with 3 stars.

With Ronald Araújo's sale, Barça hopes to close the signings of Joan García, Espanyol's goalkeeper, Marc Pubill, Almería's full-back, and Ademola Lookman. The latter is a specific request from Hansi Flick, who continues to insist on strengthening the wings. All three figures will arrive at Barça with Ronald Araújo's sale: it's 100% confirmed.