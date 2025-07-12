Bombshell! He turns down Simeone to play at the Bernabéu: golden duo with Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid are celebrating after the arrival of Dean Huijsen. The tall Spanish center-back is making a great impression in the few minutes he has played wearing the white jersey. His composure, physicality, and reading of the game have convinced everyone at Valdebebas.

Florentino Pérez paid 50 million euros to Bournemouth for his signing, a figure he has already begun to justify by far. His impact has been immediate, and everything suggests he will lead the Merengue backline for the next decade. Dean Huijsen has proven to be a complete success, but he can't do it all alone.

| E-Noticies, @fabrizioromano, @xabialonso

The debate over his partner

Even though Dean Huijsen is set to be an undisputed starter, it's still unclear who will be his partner in the heart of the defense. Many point to Raúl Asencio, another La Fábrica prospect who has shown personality and solidity in his appearances.

However, Xabi Alonso has another idea in mind. The new white coach wants to strengthen the center of the defense with a top-level signing. That's why he has requested the addition of a player who also plays in the Premier League: Ibrahima Konaté.

Ibrahima Konaté only wants to play for Madrid and tells Simeone

The French center-back from Liverpool has been at the center of an intense market battle. Simeone, Atlético's coach, tried to convince him before the Club World Cup with a 40 million offer. But the player's response was clear.

According to Defensa Central, Ibrahima Konaté only wants to go to Real Madrid. The defender isn't considering any other move except to Santiago Bernabéu, which has left the rojiblanco side with no options. This clear message has been well received in the Valdebebas offices.

Ibrahima Konaté and Dean Huijsen: a dream duo for the future

Ibrahima Konaté's arrival would be great news for Real Madrid. At just 26 years old, the French defender combines speed, strength, and experience at the top level. Pairing up with Dean Huijsen would allow Xabi Alonso to have a defense for both the present and the future.

The white club's idea is to wait until 2026, when Ibrahima Konaté's contract with Liverpool ends. This way, they could bring him in on a free transfer. However, there's a possibility the move could happen sooner if Liverpool accept financial compensation.

Everything is hanging in the air

We'll see how the situation develops in the coming weeks. What is clear is that Dean Huijsen would be delighted to share the center of the defense with a player of Ibrahima Konaté's caliber.

Real Madrid are working quietly, but they're dreaming big. The next great defensive partnership is already taking shape on the white horizon.