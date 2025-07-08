Alexia Putellas surprises with her confession about Real Madrid: 'I got...'

Alexia Putellas is not just another footballer. She is the captain and the soul of FC Barcelona Femenino. With exquisite technique and a unique vision of the game, she has become the top figure in Spanish women's soccer.

In every match, Alexia shows why she is the best. Her talent shines not only at Barça, but also with the Spanish national team. Right now, she is at the peak of her career.

The rivalry that ignites her passion

There is no doubt: the rivalry against Real Madrid ignites something special in Alexia. She loves playing those matches; they are duels full of tension, history, and a lot of passion. For her, the clash is not just another match, it is an opportunity to show who is in charge in Spanish women's soccer.

| Europapress

That spark, that energy felt on the field, makes her even stronger and more determined. These are moments when she gives her all and feels that she is playing for something bigger than herself.

A magical moment at Camp Nou

Recently, in an interview with Glamour Spain, Alexia opened her heart and shared one of the most special memories of her career. She talks about the day she played at Camp Nou in front of almost 100,000 fans. It was a historic moment for women's soccer.

"I went out first as captain and saw the stadium full, I got goosebumps", she confessed. That day, they first faced Real Madrid and then Wolfsburg. The emotion was indescribable; for her, it was one of the most magical moments she has experienced in her career.

The best version of Alexia

Today, Alexia Putellas is at her best. She feels comfortable, confident, and bulletproof. Her performance proves it; every pass, every goal, and every play reflect her tremendous growth as a footballer and leader.

Women's Barça has in her a star who not only scores goals, but also inspires an entire generation. Her commitment to the team and the national squad is total.

A bright future ahead

Alexia's career is far from over. She keeps adding achievements and moments to remember. Her confession about the match at Camp Nou and the rivalry with Real Madrid reveals her most human and approachable side.

Without a doubt, Alexia Putellas's story will keep being written in bold letters in world women's soccer. She not only plays, but also moves and motivates. That is what truly matters.