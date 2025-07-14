Lamine Yamal turned 18 years old this past Sunday and did so celebrating with a party full of celebrities, singers, influencers, and other types of personalities, especially from the world of sports. Lamine Yamal's big birthday party was a blast in every sense: there were plenty of celebrities, but above all, it left clues about Barça's new signing: he's worth €5M. Lamine Yamal's circle is very extensive, but it's clear that the presence of a footballer who's been "somewhat out of place" lately indicates that Barça are working on signing him: a new forward.

Lamine Yamal is now 18 years old and Barça hope that, during this very week, they can announce the star's contract renewal and his new number: he'll wear Leo Messi's "10". Lamine Yamal has made headlines for his massive birthday party, but now he's in the news because the presence of a friend of his at the party could mean a TOP signing. Barça are looking for a left winger and may have found one at Lamine Yamal's big party: nobody expected him to be there, but his attendance leaves many clues.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal's party left no one indifferent, but it was key because it revealed details that go far beyond the world of celebrity gossip. Lamine Yamal's big birthday party, now 18 years old, hinted that Barça are working on a major signing for this transfer window: nobody expects it. This signing was spotted at Lamine Yamal's party: he's returning to Barça after a complicated spell moving around the rest of Europe.

Breaking news: Lamine Yamal's party gives clues about Barça's new signing, €5M

While Lamine Yamal was celebrating his 18th birthday, Barça were still working in the transfer market with the main goal of strengthening the attack. Lamine Yamal wanted to have his great friend Nico Williams there, but he stood him up and will continue playing for Athletic Club de Bilbao after renewing his contract. Nico Williams won't be the signing, but Lamine Yamal has been key for Barça to close another deal: Yamal invites him to his party and everything is revealed.

Lamine Yamal invited him to his party and he attended: they thought nobody would talk about it, but several media outlets caught everything and now Barça acknowledge it. The culer club, led by Joan Laporta, are working to sign and, above all, register a top-level winger to give Raphinha, the Brazilian forward, some rest. It seemed everything was going to be linked toMarcus Rashford, a "low cost" option, but in the end there will be another forward: he goes to Lamine Yamal's party and gets caught.

Lamine Yamal closes the signing of the ultimate winger: he goes to his birthday party and cameras catch him, Barça can't believe it

The moment of truth is approaching and Barça, led by Joan Laporta, must start making decisions regarding the transfer market. Flick wants a forward and, apparently, he's already found one thanks to a Lamine Yamal who's given many clues. "Being invited to Lamine Yamal's party means there's a good vibe and the signing is a real option," sources from Barça consulted by this outlet assure.

Which global star went to Lamine Yamal's birthday? Well, there were several, but Joao Félix, forward for Chelsea with a past at FC Barcelona, stood out. Joao Félix wants to return to Barça and could do so on loan, according to several media outlets in Portugal: Barça would only pay his salary, close to €5M.

Flick is in favor of it, especially because he knows Laporta is in love with Félix and that the Portuguese forward has a very good relationship with Lamine Yamal, culer star.