Pau Cubarsí has been one of the biggest surprises for FC Barcelona this season. This young center-back, trained at La Masia, has shined when facing world-class forwards. He has gone up against strikers like Mbappé, Julián Álvarez, or Harry Kane and has come out on top in most of the duels.

His performance has surprised because of his maturity and composure despite the physical difference with his opponents. However, it is clear that Pau Cubarsí will need a solid partner by his side for the coming seasons. This season, Iñigo Martínez has been his defensive partner, but the veteran Basque center-back is already 34 years old.

Changes in Barça's defense: doubts about Araújo and Flick's request

It is clear that Pau Cubarsí will remain an undisputed starter for many years, while the one who was expected to be his partner, Ronald Araújo, is raising many doubts. His inconsistency and difficulties in combination play complicate Hansi Flick's defensive scheme. In this situation, the German coach requested the arrival of a new center-back to strengthen the back line.

In January, Deco, Barça's head of signings, met with the player to finalize his signing. The deal seemed on track and it was great news for the club and for Pau Cubarsí. However, Araújo's contract renewal put the operation on hold and now Bayern Munich has moved ahead of the Catalan club's intentions.

Bayern's surprise: Jonathan Tah will play at Allianz Arena

In the last few hours, Bayern Munich has made a major move. The German club has announced the signing of Jonathan Tah, Leverkusen's captain, as their new center-back. This confirmation has surprised Hansi Flick, who requested his arrival in January.

Jonathan Tah was very close to signing for Barça for months. However, Araújo's contract renewal delayed and complicated the operation. Tired of waiting, the player has chosen to sign with Bayern, making it clear that his future is not at Camp Nou.

Pau Cubarsí, without a trusted partner for the future

With this news, Pau Cubarsí is left without a reliable partner for Barça's defense. The lack of a guaranteed center-back worries the technical staff and the fans. Pau Cubarsí must face the challenge of growing and establishing himself in a defensive line that needs reinforcements.

Barça must react so as not to leave one of their greatest prospects alone. The defense is key to the club's objectives and the absence of a signing like Jonathan Tah creates uncertainty. Pau Cubarsí needs support to keep shining and lead Barça to defensive elite.