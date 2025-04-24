Neither PSG nor Chelsea, Jules Koundé Presents a Better Offer: Barça Considers It

Jules Koundé has established himself as an indisputable piece in Hansi Flick's scheme. The French defender has shown exceptional performance, standing out especially as a right-back. His ability to adapt to various positions and his consistency on the field have allowed him not only to earn a starting spot but also the trust of his coach.

Jules Koundé, Key Piece in Hansi Flick's Wall

Since his arrival at Barça, Koundé has shown why the club paid a significant sum for his signing. In his first season, he quickly earned the respect of fans and teammates for his professionalism and defensive skills. Although his offensive aspect is not the most outstanding, his solidity in defense and his ability to block attacks have been essential.

Additionally, his adaptability has also pleasantly surprised at FC Barcelona. Jules Koundé arrived as a center-back and has currently become one of the best full-backs in the world. He forms, along with Lamine Yamal, a top-level right flank.

However, despite his great performance, some sectors within the club believe that Barça's full-back should contribute more offensively. That's why the leadership doesn't rule out his departure for a more forward-projecting wing-back. Jules Koundé has already received a certainly interesting offer.

Jules Koundé, Desired

Koundé's performance has not gone unnoticed, and several major European clubs have shown interest in his signing. Teams like PSG, Chelsea, and Arsenal have expressed their interest in acquiring the French full-back's services. All of them see him as a key piece and would not hesitate to offer between 50 and 70 million for his transfer, but there is a club that offers even more money.

Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's team, has entered the scene and has presented a much more attractive proposal. The Saudi club is willing to offer more than 80 million for Jules Koundé's signing, a figure that far exceeds the offers from European clubs. This offer could be a perfect operation for Barça, which would receive a significant amount of money for the defender's departure.

Al-Nassr's interest puts Barça in a delicate situation. Although Koundé is a valuable player for the team, the millions from Saudi Arabia can't be ignored. Deco and Laporta will have to assess what to do with the Frenchman's future, and if they are really willing to let him go for a figure that could help the culé economy.