Lamine Yamal's Best Friend Leaves Barça Hanging: He Already Has a New Team

Lamine Yamal, at 17 years old, has established himself as one of FC Barcelona's greatest prospects. His breakthrough into the first team has been meteoric, standing out for his skill and vision of the game. His influence on the team has grown significantly, becoming an authoritative voice in the locker room.​

Lamine Yamal's opinion is valued in the club's sporting decisions. His close relationship with Nico Williams, a forward from Athletic Club, has led the young talent to suggest his incorporation into Barça. This request reflects the trust the club places in Yamal and his vision to strengthen the team.​

Nico Williams Moves Away from Barça

Nico Williams has been on Barça's agenda for over a year. Last summer, his signing was close to being finalized, but he ultimately decided to stay in Bilbao for another season. This decision surprised many, as his move to a bigger club was expected.​

During this time, Barça has closely followed his development, considering his profile as an ideal piece to strengthen the wings. However, internal competition and the performance of players like Raphinha have complicated his possible arrival. Now, moreover, Lamine Yamal knows that his great partner is very close to signing with another major team.

Arsenal's Interest and Nico Williams's Decision

In the absence of progress with Barça, Nico Williams has explored other options and Arsenal has shown a firm interest in the forward, initiating talks with his representatives. According to reports, the London club is willing to activate the player's release clause, which currently stands at 60M euros.

In such a scenario, Nico Williams wouldn't mind being transferred to the Premier League. There, he could stand out even more than at Barça, and Arsenal's offer is truly tempting. Additionally, Raphinha's presence at this level makes it almost impossible to think he would arrive as a starter, so the decision seems easy.​

The highly likely departure of Nico Williams to Arsenal represents a setback for Barça in their sports planning. The sports management will have to look for alternatives in the market that fit the team's needs and the club's financial possibilities. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal will continue to be an essential piece in Hansi Flick's scheme, bringing his talent and youth to the blaugrana project.