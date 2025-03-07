Manchester United Pass on Andreas Christensen: Offers €80M for Another Barça Star

Andreas Christensen has been one of the footballers who has attracted the most attention in recent months. Last season, the Dane settled into the starting eleven and was undoubtedly the pivot par excellence. This year, things aren't going the way he expected: he has only played one league match, the first one, and has been injured since then.

Barça is in the middle of a very good streak, and the results are the perfect reflection of it. Hansi Flick has managed to fit all the pieces of the puzzle perfectly, and the squad is a well-oiled machine. That's why the Catalan club is already considering the sale of Andreas Christensen, but Manchester United, which is the team that wanted to sign him, wants someone else.

| E-Noticies

Manchester United Moves on from Andreas Christensen: Offers 80M for Another Barça Star

Barça, little by little, is cleaning up its finances and is already within the 1:1 rule of Financial Fair Play, but it still needs to close some important sales. For now, those from the Ciudad Condal have confirmed the sale of Vitor Roque and have received 25 million euros. Now they want to do the same with Andreas Christensen.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is not going through a good time, and Rúben Amorim wants to make changes. It is known that he is determined to sell several of his footballers, but he also wants to buy. Initially, Andreas Christensen was the main candidate, but his injuries have made the Red Devils back off.

Instead of buying Andreas Christensen, Manchester United is willing to pay 80M euros for Marc Casadó. The pivot has been losing prominence little by little with the return of Frenkie de Jong, which is why they see it as feasible in England.

| Europa Press

Barça and Marc Casadó Respond to Manchester United's Millions

Marc Casadó has been showing since the beginning of the season that he is capable of playing at the highest level. In fact, many fans prefer him to play ahead of his main rival in the midfield, Frenkie de Jong. Unfortunately, it seems that Hansi Flick prefers the Dutchman, as has been seen in recent weeks.

However, no matter how much Marc Casadó isn't an undisputed starter, Barça isn't willing to accept Manchester United's 80M. What the Catalans would welcome is the sale of Andreas Christensen, who could bring the club about 30M. We'll see what happens, but it seems complicated for Casadó to leave the culé discipline: his dream is to succeed at Camp Nou.