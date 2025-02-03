Mapi León smiles with the great news: She stays at Women's Barça, for now

The final stretch of the transfer market is always intense, especially when it comes to big clubs like Women's Barça. On this occasion, the last-minute moves have been of great interest.

Two players from Women's Barça have been in the spotlight. Despite the uncertainties surrounding their future, Mapi can breathe easy for now, as she stays at Women's Barça.

Last-minute departures

The last day of the transfer market has been a whirlwind of surprises. Among the most notable departures is Keira Walsh, one of the team's great stars. The English player decided to head to Chelsea, one of Barça's biggest rivals in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Walsh had expressed her desire to leave the club and, finally, she has achieved her departure. Undoubtedly, this loss poses a challenge for Barça, which will have to adapt to the departure of a key player.

Ingrid Engen and her uncertain future

Another name that was close to leaving was Ingrid Engen. The Norwegian midfielder hasn't managed to secure a regular spot in the starting eleven under Pere Romeu's direction. Faced with the lack of playing time and uncertainty about her role in the team, Engen began exploring other options.

Olympique Lyon, one of the most powerful clubs in Europe, made an offer for her. However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Lyon's proposal didn't meet Barça's expectations. The transfer didn't materialize, and for now, Engen will remain in Barça's squad.

Although the situation seemed complicated, recent news points to a twist in the story. According to Sport, Engen has reconsidered her decision and seems willing to stay at Barça.

In fact, there has been talk of a possible contract renewal, which expires at the end of this season. We'll have to wait to see how her situation evolves in the coming weeks.

Mapi León, relieved and smiling

Amid so many changes, Mapi León has received great news: Ingrid Engen is staying at Women's Barça, at least for now. Mapi is happy to know that she can continue sharing moments with Ingrid, both on and off the field. As a couple, this news allows them to stay together, further strengthening their bond.

Mapi's joy is evident, as Ingrid's presence in the team not only boosts both of their morale but also contributes to the group's stability. The two players have a very strong relationship, and their stay at Barça is great news for the team, which faces significant challenges this season.