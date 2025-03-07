Official, Barça Considers Kimmich's Signing Lost, Has Replacement: 'Thiago...'

Joshua Kimmich, midfielder for Bayern Munich, was one of Barça's targets for this upcoming summer transfer market, but the German has decided to stay in the Bundesliga. Barça has already received confirmation from a Joshua Kimmich who used the club's interest to secure a better renewal offer. Barça already considers the signing of Kimmich lost, but has found a last-minute solution, provided by former Spanish footballer Thiago Alcántara.

Thiago Alcántara, who was part of Hansi Flick's staff during the preseason, knows that Barça needs a defensive pivot for the next season and is willing to help. The Spaniard has a good chance of rejoining Flick's technical staff, which is why he is working from a distance to help Barça under Joan Laporta. Barça's goal is to sign a replacement for Kimmich and, apparently, Thiago Alcántara has already found it: the meeting is scheduled for the coming weeks.

| FCB

Joshua Kimmich, meanwhile, will sign his new contract with Bayern Munich during the next week. The German midfielder came very close to Barça, but the club couldn't meet his high financial demands. "He was coming for free, but he asked for a more than disproportionate salary and signing bonus," sources from Barça explain to this digital outlet.

Barça Forgets About Signing Joshua Kimmich and Relies on Thiago Alcántara for His Replacement: "Thiago's Work Is Amazing..."

Barça, the undisputed leader of LaLiga EA Sports, continues to study the transfer market in order to make a new addition demanded by coach Hansi Flick. Flick Has Transformed Barça which this Saturday (9 p.m.) will host Navarrese Osasuna and is working in the offices to close another signing. Neither Kimmich nor Zubimendi, Barça Moves On and confirms that the new signing will come thanks to the help of a Thiago Alcántara who continues to earn his place in the staff.

Barça, led by Joan Laporta and Deco, remains obsessed with improving a squad led by Hansi Flick that still desperately needs a pivot signing. Joshua Kimmich was one of Barça's real options, but the midfielder will stay at Bayern at least until June 30, 2027. Another name that was mentioned was Zubimendi, but, as we already reported in 'e-Notícies', the midfielder only considers signing for Real Madrid if he leaves Real Sociedad.

Official, Barça Considers Kimmich's Signing Lost, Has a Replacement: 'Thiago...'

Thiago Alcántara no longer works at FC Barcelona, but the former Barça player, among other greats like Liverpool, still aspires to be part of the culer technical staff. Flick wants to count on Thiago Alcántara, but the truth is that Barça doesn't see a place for him in the staff, at least for now. However, despite Joan Laporta's refusal, everything could change with a final move by Thiago Alcántara: he calls Flick and proposes a replacement for Kimmich.

Thiago Alcántara, as a football man, follows many leagues and it is not the first time he has contacted Barça to propose new signings. On this occasion, Thiago Alcántara has spoken with Flick so that Barça has or can have a replacement for Kimmich, who will renew with Bayern until 2027.

Barça Considers Kimmich's Signing Lost and has set its sights on another player specialized in midfield and recommended by Thiago Alcántara. This footballer is none other than João Palhinha, 29-year-old Bayern midfielder with a past at Sporting Lisbon. Palhinha, who has a market value of €40M, would welcome joining Barça: Thiago Alcántara is already working to complete the signing, everything is on track.